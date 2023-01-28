“She should party with me!” – Female DJ from Saudi Arabia showers ‘love’ on Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez

Viva, a female DJ from Saudi Arabia, has managed to grow a strong bond with Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez. Rodriguez is currently in the Middle-East since Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese forward joined the Riyadh-based team on a free transfer after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United. His long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez and their kids have also moved to Saudi.

Rodriguez has seemingly formed a strong bond with Viva. The female DJ shared an insight into her friendship with Rodriguez. She told Tatler:

"We love her and welcome her! I hope she’s having a positive experience so far, ‘She should party with me!'"

There were doubts about whether Ronaldo and Rodriguez could cohabitate in Saudi Arabia as doing so for unmarried couples is not allowed in the country. They, however, have been granted permission to live together.

Reports recently percolated on social media that the pair had gotten married. However, those rumors have since been dismissed as fake. The widely circulated picture of the pair in their wedding dress is manipulated.

Georgina Rodriguez once opened up on her experience of dating Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met in 2017. Rodriguez used to work at a Gucci store at that point in time. Ronaldo, meanwhile, used to ply his trade for Real Madrid.

The Portuguese is one of the biggest superstars in the world. Rodriguez shared her first experience of meeting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as a shocking one. In her Netflix series, "I Am Georgina" (via people.com), she said:

"Many times he'd come after work. He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

Lilian Chan @bestgug Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s day out at theme park with kids as she gushes about ‘beautiful’ Riyadh theme park



There were enjoyed a carousel ride as well and Mateo posed alongside comic book characters Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s day out at theme park with kids as she gushes about ‘beautiful’ Riyadh theme parkThere were enjoyed a carousel ride as well and Mateo posed alongside comic book characters https://t.co/VCVbeVaUsp

