“She plays with her sexuality”, “Look at Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo” - Alisha Lehmann defended by TV presenter after makeup criticism

TV presenter Nicki Blomme has pointed at Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham while defending Aston Villa women star Alisha Lehmann's choice of wearing make-up to the pitch. Blomme believes there is nothing wrong with the act and has called for criticism of the player to stop.

Recall that Alisha Lehmann came under intense scrutiny after her Switzerland side suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Women's Nations League at the end of last month. Following the setback, some angry fans took to social media to lash out at the Aston Villa star while questioning her decision to wear make-up to the playing field.

However, Vicki Blomme, from Nordic outlet C More, has jumped to the defense of the attacking midfielder. The TV presenter argued that the player is doing something similar to what the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo have done many times. According to her, there's nothing wrong with playing football with makeup and Alisha Lehmann's critics have to stop now.

"Yes, she plays with her sexuality, but they have done it many times," Blomme said while speaking to the Soccer Sisters podcast, (via Mundo Deportivo). "Look at Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. I think makeup and personal grooming are seen differently than if a boy does his hair."

"A lot of people think it's vanity, but it's also feeling. The feeling of feeling confident and strong, there's something to that. I think it's good that we're different and that we look however we want. You take some of the attention away from football, but that's how it happened also with Beckham. There is nothing wrong with playing football with makeup, we have to stop blaming them," the presenter added.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal to victory over Liechtenstein

Cristiano Ronaldo led the attack once again as Portugal locked horns with Liechtenstein in the European Championship qualifiers yesterday (November 16). It ended up on a good note as Roberto Martinez's men cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Rheinpark Stadion.

Following a goalless first half, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped up and drew first blood with a sublime finish immediately after the restart. Eleven minutes later, Joao Cancelo chipped in with another goal to ensure Portugal go home with all three points.

That said, Cristiano Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down. The 38-year-old already has 16 goals and nine assists to his name in 17 appearances for Al Nassr so far this season. He's expected to arrive at the Euros next year in great shape.