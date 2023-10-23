"She's brave for the photo" - Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi shares adorable snap with their daughter

Al-Hilal superstar Neymar Jr's partner Bruna Biancardi shared an adorable social media snap with their daughter.

The pair recently welcomed a newborn, whose name is Mavie. She is the Brazilian footballer's second child as he also has a 12-year-old son named Davi Luca da Silva Santos with former partner Carolina Dantas.

Biancardi, Neymar's current partner, has now shared an adorable social media snap with the pair's newborn daughter. She posed with Mavie, captioning the image:

"She's brave for the photo."

Biancardi also posted a heartfelt social media message after Mavie was born. She wrote:

"Our Mavie has arrived to complete our lives. Welcome baby girl ! You are already very much loved by us.. thank you for choosing us. May God bless you!"

Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi opened up about the blessing of motherhood

Neymar's partner Bruna Biancardi recently penned a long social media message, explaining the beauty of motherhood. The post was made by Biancardi after Mavie was born.

She wrote about the experience of being a mother and also detailed the things she misses about pregnancy now that Mavie is born. Biancardi's social media post read:

"Being a mother has always been my dream, and those who know me know.. but I didn't imagine it would be such intense and unexplainable love. It's like everything just makes sense now."

She added:

"It's been months of many changes, both physically and emotionally.. she felt everything I felt, and it was wonderful to see who the people really cared about us are. God, friends, friends, family... THANK YOU SO MUCH."

She further wrote:

"At her birth I was able to experience the sensations of normal childbirth and also caesarean section, and I wouldn't change anything! It was perfect! I already miss the kicks, applying cream on the tummy and keeping up with her development, but now she is infinitely better."

Biancardi continued:

"I write this caption with Mavie in my arms, sleeping, with the most beautiful face, perfect health and a little way that delights everyone more with every passing day. I'm looking forward to experiencing wonderful things together, daughter! I will always be with you Thank u for saving me I love you more than anything."

Neymar's partner's heartfelt message has gone viral on social media, already generating over 2 million likes on Instagram. Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi's wife, has also liked Biancardi's post.