“She’s more than you deserve, yet she’s still not better than me” - Shakira changes song lyrics to seemingly mock Barcelona icon Pique and girlfriend

Popstar Shakira changed her song lyrics to allegedly mock her former partner, Barcelona legend Gerard Pique, and his girlfriend in one of her recent concerts. The former couple were together between 2011 and 2022, and share two children - Sasha and Milan.

Fresh off her 2025 Grammy win for Best Latin Pop Album, Shakira has begun her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour. In one of her latest shows, the Latin American popstar modified parts of one of her tracks, Don't Bother, to aim a dig at her ex-partner Gerard Pique's new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, and sang (via GOAL):

"She works for you for free, don't make her lose her mind. She's more than you deserve, and yet she's still not better than me."

The original lyrics in her track said:

"She's more than you deserve/ She's just far better than me."

The songstress aimed yet another jibe at the Barcelona legend and sang:

"I gave up everything I had for you and moved to a socialist country just to be with you. I filed my nails down so they wouldn't hurt you. I lost weight, learned about football just so you'd stay, but you didn't—and you won't."

The original lyrics in the song were:

"For you, I'd give up all I own/And move to a communist country/If you came with me, of course/And I'd file my nails so they don't hurt you/And lose those pounds, learn about football/If it made you stay/But you won't, but you won't."

Gerard Pique and Shakira reportedly first met on the sets of the Waka Waka music video shoot in 2010. The Colombian singer's track became the anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, with Pique being a part of the Spain squad that won the tournament.

The couple reportedly began dating soon after and confirmed their relationship in 2010. They welcomed their two sons Sasha and Milan in 2013 and 2015, respectively. After 11 years of their relationship, the couple announced their separation in June 2022.

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique once suggested that the truth about his separation from Shakira was "not told the way it was"

L to R: Pique and Shakira - Source: Getty

In an interview with CNN in October last year, Gerard Pique hinted that Shakira did not always tell the truth about their separation. The former Blaugrana defender said (via GOAL):

“In the end, the truth or what happens or occurs is not told in the way it was. I cannot control this. The best thing is that in the end I am surrounded by my loved ones, my family, my friends, the people who really know you. They know what you are like and what you do, and that gives me a lot of peace of mind."

The former Spain international announced his retirement from professional football in November 2022 after 14 seasons at Barcelona (2008-2022). The ex-Barcelona star led his boyhood side to 30 titles, including three UEFA Champions League titles and nine LaLiga titles.

He also has 102 caps for Spain and led La Roja to the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 Euros glory.

