"She spends 24 hours with the kids"- Lionel Messi expresses his admiration for wife Antonela Roccuzzo, says she is a great mother

In an enlightening discussion with comedian and host Migue Granados on the show 'Soñé que Volaba', Lionel Messi discussed a number of subjects. Notably, he took time to share his heartfelt admiration for his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

Responding to Granados' inquiry regarding whether Antonela is a great mother, Messi did not hesitate to respond affirmatively. He then elaborated on her irreplaceable role as a mother, saying (via Todo Noticias):

"I admire her completely. She spends 24 hours with them [Thiago, Mateo, Ciro). Travel, matches, selection, preseason. Sometimes we leave month, month and half, two months, and she is there all day."

Messi expressed that spending even a single day in Antonela's shoes, managing their three children, helped him appreciate the enormity of her daily responsibilities.

"I have spent all day with the three of them (Thiago, Mateo and Ciro) and I give it to you."

Lionel Messi also said in the interview that they are planning on having a fourth kid, hoping for a girl this time.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino expresses concern over Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of US Open Cup final

Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino has acknowledged that Lionel Messi's game time may be curtailed due to fitness issues. This statement comes on the heels of the Argentine being substituted merely 36 minutes into Miami's 4-0 trouncing of Toronto FC on September 20.

Messi had just returned to the squad following a break last weekend when Miami suffered a 5-2 defeat to Atlanta United. The Argentine superstar had been recuperating from 'muscular fatigue', a condition that Martino confirmed after the loss to Atlanta.

The Argentine coach also revealed that the forward would not play in their next game against Orlando City (via Mirror):

"There is no chance for them [Jordi Alba and Messi] to play the Orlando match. But I do not think there is anything serious or muscle injuries. I think it is just fatigue."

Despite health worries, Messi took to the field against Toronto FC but could not complete even the first half. He was replaced by Robert Taylor with 10 minutes remaining in the opening period.

This sudden withdrawal has led to mounting speculation over Messi's participation in the imminent US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo on September 27. This is notably another opportunity for the Herons to secure their second trophy of the season after their inaugural Leagues Cup win.

Lionel Messi's fitness levels have been a hot topic of discussion since his high-profile move to Major League Soccer. Given his intense international commitments and a packed club schedule, the toll on his body is becoming increasingly evident.

In Messi, Inter Miami possess one of the most potent attacking talents in world football, as he has racked up 11 goals in 12 games for the club. On the other hand, they risk exacerbating his physical condition if they deploy him in their quest for the US Open Cup.