“She has two boys from me so that’s even bigger than being married” – Zlatan Ibrahimovic offers savage response to partner turning down proposal 

Former Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed his marital status in an exclusive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The former AC Milan star told Morgan that his partner turned down his proposal but also mentioned that they have two sons together.

Ibrahimovic gained a reputation for being one of football's bad boys since the 2000s, with the talent to go with his reputation. Until recently, he was the record goalscorer for French giants Paris Saint-Germain, a side he joined from AC Milan.

A straight talker by nature, Zlatan Ibrahimovic held nothing back in his interview with Morgan, the first such interview since his retirement. When asked about marriage, the former Manchester United striker revealed that he had indeed proposed to Helena Seger, his partner for over 20 years.

"This was a couple of years ago because I said after 20 years, you deserve to be married with me.

Ibrahimovic revealed that the businesswoman turned down his proposal as she did not feel the need to marry him to show that they were together.

"She was like, ‘Listen, I don't need to marry you to show that I am together with you and we have two boys.'"

The former Ajax striker stated that her refusal to marry him earned her more respect but revealed that he would not ask her a second time.

"I think it's cool because if you do that, you gain more respect from me because I don't have to win all the time."

"She will not get a second chance. But she has two boys from me, so that's even bigger than being married."

The couple have two sons together, Maximilian and Vincent.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic enjoyed a hugely successful career

In his time as a professional, Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned his place among the greatest footballers of his generation. The Swede, who idolized Brazilian striker Ronaldo, even played alongside Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

Ibrahimovic is considered one of the greatest footballers to never win the UEFA Champions League. The giant striker often narrowly missed out on the trophy despite playing for some of Europe's best teams, including Barcelona, both Milan clubs and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The 42-year-old retired at the end of the 2022-23 season after three years at AC Milan during which he helped them win the Scudetto once. He is one of a handful of professional footballers to have scored more than 500 career goals.

Trophies flowed for Zlatan Ibrahimovic throughout his career, with 11 league crowns to his name and multiple wins in cup competitions.