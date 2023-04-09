"She didn't want to bother him" - When Georgina Rodriguez supposedly denied her nephew a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt on his birthday 

In a surprising revelation, Patricia Rodriguez, the older sister of Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, shared her struggles with homelessness. She also claimed that her celebrity sister refused to give her son a signed shirt from the Portuguese legend on his birthday.

In an interview from a few years ago, unearthed by the Daily Mail, Patricia Rodriguez stated:

"I've always felt apart from her. They immediately put me in a boarding school in Jaca while my sisters were cared for by some girls. I asked for a signed Cristiano shirt for my son. She told me she didn't want to bother him, that he was on holiday."

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Georgina Rodriguez:



"I always refuse Ronaldo to help me with the housework because it is very hard and I always tell him that I will take care of everything." Georgina Rodriguez:"I always refuse Ronaldo to help me with the housework because it is very hard and I always tell him that I will take care of everything." https://t.co/FQ0ODuowaS

Patricia Rodriguez also stated that she has been living without a fixed abode for three years and has received no assistance from her wealthy socialite sibling. She told Spanish TV show Socialite (via the Daily Mail):

"I'm broke and my sister doesn't help me. What hurts me the most are my children, not me. After all, I can get by on a piece of bread, but my children, who are her nephews and nieces. I wasn't expecting this from my sister. Sometimes I have enough to eat, other times I don't. Sometimes I have enough to pay the rent, other times I don't."

Naija @Naija_PR Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez on a trip to the Saudi Arabian desert with their children



A glittering diamond ring she had on her index finger and a luxury diamond bracelet on her wrist got people talking Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez on a trip to the Saudi Arabian desert with their children A glittering diamond ring she had on her index finger and a luxury diamond bracelet on her wrist got people talking https://t.co/b1UHYz7B8S

On the TV show, the glamorous model's sister asked for aid from Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Georgina, I need help, you're my sister. I know you have no obligation or responsibility, but as you are supportive of and so good with others, at least be so with your nephews and nieces. If you don't want to help me, help your nephews and nieces."

Georgina Rodriguez has become notable for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle on social media while traveling the world with Cristiano Ronaldo. Her impressive celebrity status has also seen the model headline the Netflix docuseries "Yo Georgina (I Am Georgina)". However, the series makes no mention of the 33-year-old Patricia.

Georgina Rodriguez recalls her first date with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez, a Spanish influencer and model, recently revealed some intimate details about her romantic history with Cristiano Ronaldo. In her docuseries, the brunette disclosed how she met the former Real Madrid superstar and the incredible journey that followed (via El Tiempo):

“I was very excited, and on the way to the restaurant, our hands collided, and I felt as if those hands had been with me for a long time, and when we collided again, we held them. They were familiar hands, fitting perfectly. We went to dinner, I went home and my heart … pum pum."

Poll : 0 votes