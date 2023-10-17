Sheikh Jassim could turn attention to buying Premier League side after failed Manchester United takeover - Reports

Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim has withdrawn from the race to acquire Manchester United, leaving Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the imminent new investor in the club.

Jassim was one of two leaders with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the United takeover bid after the Glazer family initiated the process last November. He made a 100% cash bid, clearing all old debt with zero new debt for 100% of the club, which the current owners, the Glazers Family, denied. As per The Mirror, he is reportedly ready to invest in another Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Qatar, which hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has seen Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi establish footholds in the Premier League through Newcastle United and Manchester City, respectively. This has ignited a desire among Qatari figures to invest in an English top-flight club.

Sheikh Jassim's prior interest in Manchester United had PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi playing a role in the proposed bid, highlighting the intertwined landscape of football ownership. Al-Khelaifi's Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) has expressed interest in expanding its portfolio through minority investments in multiple clubs.

Earlier this year, discussions occurred between Al-Khelaifi and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy regarding potential investment in the North London club. While QSI's involvement with Spurs remains uncertain, there's speculation that a consortium led by Sheikh Jassim could emerge as a potential buyer.

This strategic move would parallel QSI's investment approach in Paris, where they own PSG, and Braga in Portugal, where they hold a 21.67 percent stake. QSI is also exploring opportunities in continental European competitions and South American clubs.

Talks of potential investment in Spanish club Malaga, currently facing relegation and financial turmoil, have surfaced. Furthermore, QSI is evaluating the acquisition of Brazilian giants Santos, who are seeking enhanced financial capacity to bolster their stature.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United investment set to have limited impact on transfer spending - Report

As per The Guardian, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's anticipated £1.3 billion acquisition of a 25% stake in Manchester United is unlikely to bolster the club's transfer market resources substantially.

Despite Ratcliffe taking over the operational reins of the sporting side, financial fair play (FFP) constraints pose challenges for investors looking to inject additional funds for player signings.

United's board is poised to greenlight the deal this week, with Ratcliffe prepared to lead the club's sporting division. Ratcliffe and his team were presented with United's long-term vision and the progress achieved under Erik ten Hag's leadership during the bid process. However, any notable financial impact on player acquisitions remains limited due to FFP regulations.

The final decision will rest with the Glazer siblings, Manchester United's majority shareholders, and six other board members. They will weigh the pros and cons of the deal with Ratcliffe before approving the potential sale.