“Shines regardless of the team’s situation” - Cristiano Ronaldo receives big compliment from Al-Nassr coach after hat-trick in 8-0 win

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after the superstar netted a hat-trick in the team's 8-0 win against Abha on Tuesday (April 2).

The Riyadh-based club ran riot over Abha to register their third consecutive Saudi Pro League win. The scoreline read 5-0 by half-time, with Ronaldo netting thrice. He also grabbed the assist for Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem's goal.

Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 11th minute, finding the back of the net from a free-kick. The 39-year-old repeated the trick 10 minutes later, leaving Abha goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu rooted to his spot. He completed his hat-trick, 65th of his career, in the 42nd minute with a chip from outside the penalty area.

With the game done and dusted in 45 minutes, Castro took the Portuguese icon off at half-time. The coach later singled out the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for praise, lauding his influence on the team. He said (via GOAL):

"Cristiano Ronaldo works with the team collectively, and shines regardless of the team's situation. He is very influential and is a positive example for all players."

Ronaldo has now scored hat-tricks in two consecutive games, having had a three-goal haul in Al-Nassr's 5-1 win against Al-Tai at the weekend.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr are placed second in the Saudi Pro League table with 62 points from 26 games. They are 12 points behind table-toppers Al-Hilal with eight matches left to play. Luis Castro and Co., therefore, face a herculean task to win the league this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has stolen a march over Aleksandar Mitrovic in the race for the Golden Boot with two consecutive hat-tricks. The former Real Madrid superstar has 29 goals from 24 games. The Al-Hilal frontman, meanwhile, has 22.

Having enjoyed the second half against Abha from the sidelines, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line when the team face Damac on Friday (April 5). He will be determined to add more goals to his tally as he looks to win the SPL Player of the Month award for the second time in a row.

The veteran appears to be in fine form ahead of the 2024 European Championship in Germany. He will be keen to put on a strong display as this might be his last participation in the competition. Portugal's hopes of going far in the tournament could also be largely dependant on him.

Poll : Will Cristiano Ronaldo finish as Portugal’s top-scorer at Euro 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion