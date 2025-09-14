"Ship him to Lithuania league for all I care"- Al-Nassr fans want Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate sold after replacement's performance in SPL win

Al-Nassr fans on X want Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Bento Krepski, to be sold after his replacement, Raghed Najjar, saved a penalty during their 2-0 win over Al-Kholood. The two sides locked horns in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Awwal Park on Sunday, September 14.
After a frustrating first half, the Knights of Najd bounced back following the break, with Sadio Mane breaking the deadlock in the 52nd minute with an accurate strike into the bottom-left corner. Former Barcelona centre-back Inigo Martinez then headed home in the 81st minute to double their advantage.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr were handed a major scare minutes later after Martinez's foul inside the box led to Al-Kholood being awarded a penalty. Fortunately for the hosts, Raghed Najjar made a sensational save to deny Myziane Maolida, helping his side secure all three points while maintaining a clean sheet.
Jorge Jesus opted to start Najjar in goal ahead of Bento and the injured Nawaf Al-Aqidi. The former looked assured in front of goal and was positive with his distribution. On the other hand, Bento has failed to convince since joining Al-Nassr last summer, keeping 15 clean sheets in 51 appearances across all competitions.
Bento also recently failed to save a single penalty against Al-Ahli as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. suffered a 5-3 defeat on penalties in the Saudi Super Cup final (August 23).
One fan posted:
"Ship Bento to Lithuania league for all I care."
Other fans reacted below:
How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during Al-Nassr's 2-0 win over Al-Kholood?
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr returned to the top of the Saudi Pro League table following their convincing 2-0 win over Al-Kholood. They currently have six points from two games.
Ronaldo didn't have the best of games as he didn't register a goal contribution on the night. The 40-year-old earned a match rating of 6.8 as he created zero chances and landed one shot on target from five attempts (20 percent accuracy). However, he did complete both his attempted dribbles and won three out of his four ground duels.
Al-Nassr will next face Istiklol in the group stage phase of the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday, September 17. They have been placed in Group D alongside Istiklol, Al-Zawraa, and Goa.
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on September 14 at 1:50 AM IST. They are subject to change.