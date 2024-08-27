"Ship him to Saudi immediately", "Plays like a Sunday League uncle" - Fans blast Barcelona superstar despite 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona fans have slammed Robert Lewandowski on X after he struggled to make an impact in their 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano. The two sides faced each other in their LaLiga fixture at Estadio de Vallecas on Tuesday, August 27.

Vallecano took an early lead in the ninth minute after Unai Lopez beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the near post to make it 1-0. Lewandowski missed a great chance to level the scores in the 50th minute after he overran the ball - leading to him missing a simple tap-in from close range.

Barcelona got back into the game via Pedri's 60th-minute equalizer. Lewandowski thought he had scored in the 73rd minute after finding the back of the net, but his goal was ruled out by VAR due to a foul by Jules Kounde in the build-up. Fortunately for them, new signing Dani Olmo scored on his debut in the 82nd minute, finding the bottom corner to seal a 2-1 comeback win.

However, fans were furious with Lewandowski for his performance. The 36-year-old failed to register a goal contribution, completed just 10 passes from an attempted 18 (56 percent accuracy), and created zero chances. He also landed zero shots on target, completed zero dribbles, and lost six duels.

One Barcelona fan posted:

"How did he miss from there? Ship him to Saudi immediately."

Another fan tweeted:

"Lewandowski plays like a "Sunday League Uncle". Always complaining, does nothing all match and then covers his stinkers with a finish. He said he's gonna score loads of goals under Flick, he might be right but he didn't say how many chances he was gonna waste."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Lewandowski is just ruining all the attacking sequences," one fan wrote

"Time to take Lewandowski out and put Fermin in as a false 9. But I guess that won't happen," one fan commented

"Make lewandowski pack him bags tomorrow sha," another added

"Lewandowski is tactically disastrous," one fan tweeted

"Nicholas Jackson 2.0," one fan compared him to the Chelsea forward

How did Barcelona fare in their 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano?

Barcelona made it three LaLiga wins in a row after they came back from behind to defeat Rayo Vallecano 2-1. They are at the top of the table with nine points from three games, but let's take a quick look at how they performed against the hosts.

The Blaugrana dominated possession with 65 percent of the ball, completing 444 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent. In contrast, Vallecano had 35 percent possession and completed 201 passes with an accuracy of 74 percent.

Barcelona were also much more threatening in attack, landing 22 shots with five being on target, garnering an xG of 1.40. Meanwhile, Vallecano had eight shots in total with four being on target, mustering an xG of 0.43.

