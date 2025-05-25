"Ship him to Saudi", "Nunez level of finished" - Fans slam Liverpool star after their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans on X have blasted Diogo Jota after he failed to convert a massive chance during their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday, May 25.

The Eagles broke the deadlock in the ninth minute following Ismaila Sarr's clinical finish past Alisson Becker. The Reds ramped up the pressure after, with Dean Henderson making a pair of top saves to deny Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Unfortunately for the hosts, Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the 68th minute after a last-man foul on Daichi Kamada.

Liverpool launched a brilliant attack soon after, resulting in Cody Gakpo slipping a reverse ball into the path of Diogo Jota. Despite being a few yards away from goal, the Portugal international's effort struck the post. Mohamed Salah spared the Reds' blushes in the 84th minute, scoring his 29th Premier League goal of the season to seal a point for the hosts.

Jota was subbed on in the 62nd minute to make an impact off the bench. However, the 28-year-old completed nine passes from an attempted 14 (64 percent accuracy), created zero chances, lost four duels, and landed zero shots on target from two attempts. He has struggled in recent months, scoring just one goal in his last 17 appearances across all competitions.

One Liverpool fan posted:

"Ship Jota to Saudi"

Another fan tweeted:

"Jota man sad sad decline, this is Nunez level of finished. 1 goal in his last 17 appearances"

Other fans reacted below:

"Omfg Diogo Jota needs to get out of my club," one fan commented

"Good bye jota bum," another added

"That Jota ejit needs to go. He’s the worst footballer I’ve seen since Boris Johnston at soccer aid," one fan typed

"Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are absolutely terrible btw," another chimed in

How did Liverpool fare during their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace?

10-man Liverpool were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. Despite being winless in their last four games, the Reds showed no signs of displeasure as they were crowned Premier League champions in front of the Anfield faithful.

The Reds dominated possession with 69 percent of the ball, completing 548 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. Meanwhile, Palace had 31 percent possession and completed 208 passes with an accuracy of 71 percent.

Both sides struck the woodwork once and looked dangerous going forward. Liverpool mustered 14 shots in total, with three being on target (xG of 2.17). In comparison, the Eagles landed eight shots in total, with five being on target (xG of 1.75).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 25, 2025, at 11 PM IST. They are subject to change.

