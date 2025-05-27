“Shocked, sickened and saddened” - Steven Gerrard makes feelings clear with message after car rams into Liverpool fans at trophy parade

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard shared his feelings after a car rammed into Reds fans during the trophy parade. The Merseysiders managed to win the Premier League this season, finishing 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal in the end.

Following the final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Liverpool organised a trophy parade on Bank Holiday Monday. However, disaster struck when a car was captured running into the crowd of fans at the event.

A 53-year-old British man has been arrested following the incident. Now, Gerrard who spent nearly his entire career with the Reds has shared a message on Instagram. He wrote on his story (via The Echo):

"Shocked, sickened, and saddened at the incident we all witnessed in our city last night. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the people involved and their families."

Gerrard joins the list of high profile individuals to have commented on the incident after Jamie Carragher and Jurgen Klopp did so earlier. Overall, the former England international made 710 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging 186 goals and 155 assists.

He managed to win the UEFA Champions League once at Anfield, but never claimed the Premier League title. Gerrard is now a manager and most recently worked with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool release statement after car rams into fans at trophy parade

Premier League Trophy Parade

Liverpool have released a statement, standing in solidarity with those families and persons affected by the unfortunate incident at the trophy parade. The club has mentioned that they are in contact with Merseyside police about the mishap.

If not for this occurrence, it would have capped off a largely successful first season for Arne Slot at Anfield. Posting a statement after this incident, Liverpool said (via the club's official website):

"We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening. Our thoughts and prayers."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident."

With the season complete and the Reds not in the FIFA Club World Cup, Arne Slot's men will next get on the pitch for pre-season matches. As of now, their first friendly is scheduled for July 26 against AC Milan.

