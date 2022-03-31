"Shoo-in for the squad" - Chris Sutton says Arsenal star has to be picked for the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton recently stated that Arsenal star Ben White should be picked for the 2022 FIFA World Cup England squad. Appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Sutton added that England manager Gareth Southgate should reward White's versatility with a spot in the squad.

He said:

"Good to hear from Ben White. But I think he has had a really good season. If I am Gareth Southgate, and you are seeing his versatility, then he is going to be a shoo-in for the squad, isn’t he?" said Sutton. (H/T HITC)

White has had a great season with Arsenal so far. The Gunners spent €58.50 million to sign the England international from Brighton & Hove Ablion this summer. White arguably felt the pressure of his price tag in his initial games for the Gunners. However, the 24-year-old showed great resilience to adapt and thrive in his new environment.

White has improved through leaps and bounds over the last few months. This has certainly helped the Gunners stay in the top four race this season.

Manager Mikel Arteta now considers the 24-year-old to be an undroppable player in his squad. White has so far made 31 appearances in all competitions this season and has helped the Gunners keep 15 clean sheets. The England international has formed a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhães at the back.

The current England squad has great squad depth in every position. However, the centre-back position could be tricky considering the form of Harry Maguire.

The Manchester United captain is considered to be the favorite to pair up with John Stones for the World Cup. However, his recent form for the club has raised question marks over his selection. Hence, White could be selected in the squad if he keeps up his form.

Arsenal reportedly leading the race to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo

According to a recent report from Voetbal International, Arsenal are said to be the firm favorites to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman has been an instrumental player for PSV. They sit just two points behind Ajax at the top of the table in the Dutch league.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye of some of the elite European clubs after managing to score 16 goals and provide 15 assists for his team.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



3.7 shots per 90



3.6 key passes per 90



3.6 successful dribbles per 90



Incredible work ethic and progress in recent years. Fantastic player. Cody Gakpo is the only Eredivisie player (minimum 500 minutes) with 3+ shots, key passes & successful dribbles.3.7 shots per 903.6 key passes per 903.6 successful dribbles per 90Incredible work ethic and progress in recent years. Fantastic player. Cody Gakpo is the only Eredivisie player (minimum 500 minutes) with 3+ shots, key passes & successful dribbles.☑️3.7 shots per 90☑️3.6 key passes per 90☑️3.6 successful dribbles per 90Incredible work ethic and progress in recent years. Fantastic player. https://t.co/o8LG9CuhPI

The likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona are all interested in signing the Dutch footballer. However, Arsenal are leading the race to land the 22-year-old according to the aforementioned source.

The Gunners were heavily linked with Gakpo during the winter transfer window as well. They wanted to sign him as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, the deal didn't happen then.

Edited by Aditya Singh