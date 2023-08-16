"Shopping and cinema with my loves" - Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoy adorable family outing with their kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her recent family outing with her boyfriend and their children in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Rodriguez uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram account from her most recent family outing. The Portuguese model can be seen rocking a white top with blue jeans, as her kids were also wearing light shades with matching aesthetics.

The family enjoyed their time at Renaissance, which is a luxury cinema situated in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Moreover, in a couple of pictures, the Portuguese attacker's young daughter was selecting a few toys for herself.

"Shopping and cinema with my loves," Georgina Rodriguez captioned the post she shared on her Instagram account.

The Spanish model regularly shares updates from her daily life adventures on social media. She recently uploaded a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo, where the couple was working out together.

Moreover, she recently also shared a picture of herself wearing a pink bikini. The Spanish model mentioned that the photo was from Riyadh, where the temperature was 43° C.

Barcelona legend heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring prowess

During his time in La Liga, Cristiano Ronaldo was the main attraction for most of the football spectators. In addition to that, his rival, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, made the Spanish football league more intense, and El Clásico was a sight of joy for all the fans.

Hence, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has faced the Al-Nassr star numerous times during his La Liga days. Consequently, admiring the prolific goalscorer, the Spaniard stated that stopping Ronaldo from scoring goals was almost an impossible task.

“Because when he came to Madrid, we had to play a lot of games against him. And when you play, I don’t know, 30-40 games against Cristiano, it is impossible to keep him away from scoring goals. Because he will score goals no matter what. You have to try to keep him and try to make sure that he participates as little as possible,” Gerard Pique told Rio Ferdinand's FIVE.

Gerard Pique announced his retirement from professional football last year, during the 2022–23 season. Consequently, after his retirement, he's currently serving as the president of King's League football.