"Short of options" - Dimitar Berbatov outlines major issue hindering Manchester United's progress this season

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov believes the lack of attacking options at Ralf Rangnick's disposal has been a major factor in their disappointing season.

Despite boasting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford, the Red Devils have largely remained goal-shy this season. Speaking on Manchester United's official website (via Team Talk), the former Bulgarian forward said the following:

“When you put it like this, I think it’s a bit short of options. Cristiano Ronaldo still can score goals and I’m pleased with everything he’s doing so far. Anthony Elanga is emerging on the scene and he’s a great talent. I hope Marcus Rashford can find his footing and get into the form we know he has. He can score goals and terrorise defences. I can agree we are not scoring enough goals to win the games.”

Manchester United re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2021 from Juventus. Despite the arrival of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, United have struggled throughout the season.

As things stand, Ronaldo is the club's leading goalscorer this season, having netted 18 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions. However, the 37-year-old forward did go on a barren run in front of goal earlier this year. Ronaldo has scored just once in eight league matches since the turn of the year.

It is also worth mentioning that Ronaldo is currently facing an uncertain future at the club due to a disappointing 2021-22 season.

Goals are hard to come by for United if the Portuguese is not scoring. The Red Devils' second-highest goalscorer is Bruno Fernandes, who has netted nine times so far.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have struggled in front of goal. The duo have scored just five goals each this season.

It is also worth mentioning that Edinson Cavani is likely to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. Anthony Martial also has an uncertain future at the club after being sent on loan to Sevilla in the January transfer window.

Mason Greenwood is currently suspended indefinitely after being found guilty of sexual assault earlier this season.

This lack of attacking players could force United to look for a new forward in the upcoming transfer window. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for SL Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

Manchester United have dropped off in the race for the Premier League top four

Manchester United, meanwhile, have suffered a huge setback in their quest for the Premier League top-four spot. The Red Devils suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton over the weekend. This comes after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are now seventh in the table, having picked up 51 points from 31 matches. They are currently six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

