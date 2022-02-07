"Should have been 6-1 or 6-2" - Ralf Rangnick highlights 2 points of criticism after Manchester United's shock Middlesbrough defeat

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick lamented his team's shortcomings in their penalty shootout loss to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Championship side caused a huge upset. They won 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford to advance to the fifth round of the competition at the Red Devils' expense. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty early on, while Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes saw shots come off the post. Manchester United were eventually made to pay for their profligacy.

In the second period, Boro caught them out on the break. Matt Crooks restored parity for the visitors in the 64th minute, but the ball came off his hand before he made the shot. However, the referee allowed the goal to stand, deeming the handball to be accidental.

Rangnick highlighted two particular aspects of the game that cost United - attacking inefficiency and a lack of counter-press in decisive moments. At a press conference ahead of United's Premier League clash with Burnley, he said:

"I don't know. I don't think so. Overall, the development of the team and performances over the last couple of weeks have improved. There are two points of criticism that we all have to face. One: we wasted too many clear-cut chances, 22 shots inside the box, 10 were massive opportunities, and we should easily have been 3-0 up at HT. It should have been 6-1 or 6-2."

"And the other one was 10 secs before we conceded the goal, it was a perfect counter-pressing situation inside their half; we took away time but not the ball away from them, and eight seconds later we were outnumbered in our box. It was a handball goal, and I'm still convinced this goal should have been disallowed, but we shouldn't have allowed this situation.

Lamenting Manchester United's dismal performance, Rangnick added:

"Those are the two things I fault with the team. We invested a week into the game plan, and many of those things have been confirmed by the team, and were shown on the pitch against Middlesbrough."

Manchester United need to put cup heartbreak behind them

Following their humiliating exit from the FA Cup, Manchester United need to regroup quickly when they travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday.

They're unbeaten in their last three league games, including wins in their last two, and sit in fourth place, with two games in hand over third-placed Chelsea. In a further boost, Rangnick has Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani available for selection after the pair missed the Middlesbrough game.

