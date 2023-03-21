“Should be able to defend well in the first place” – Ronald Koeman aims brutal dig about ‘doubts’ over Manchester United target

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has left Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong out of his squad for the 2024 European Championship qualifiers, as he feels the right-back does not know how to defend.

According to Metro, Manchester United are interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender in the summer. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan Bissaka have impressed under Erik ten Hag this season, but the Red Devils are looking to add a fresh face.

Courtesy of his excellent run of form under Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, Frimpong was included in Louis van Gaal’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Koeman, who has replaced Van Gaal as Netherlands’ manager, though, is not convinced with Frimpong’s ability to defend.

Explaining his decision to exclude Frimpong from the 2024 Euro qualifiers squad for the games against France and Gibraltar, Koeman said (via Metro):

“No Frimpong? This is because of the system that we play in. He plays almost as a right winger. My right back should be able to defend well in the first place, and I have my doubts about that.”

Frimpong, who can play as a right-back, right-wingback and right winger, has featured in 35 games for Leverkusen this season, scoring seven times and providing nine assists. The 22-year-old is still waiting to play his first senior game for his country.

Manchester United interested in former Liverpool man Marko Grujic

According to Telegraf (via Sports Witness), Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Porto midfielder Marko Grujic. It has been said that the Red Devils are looking for options in the middle of the park and see Grujic as a potential replacement for Scott McTominay.

The pursuit of the player, though, is far from straightforward due to his history with Liverpool. Grujic was a Liverpool player for six seasons before joining Porto for £8 million last summer. Although Grujic spent most of his time away on loan and made only 16 appearances for the Reds, he feels a strong connection to Liverpool.

The 26-year-old is a childhood Liverpool fan and reportedly has apprehensions about joining their arch-rivals Manchester United. Apart from the Mancunians, AC Milan are also believed to be interested in his services.

Unless Grujic gets over his dilemma and thought of disappointing the Anfield faithful, Milan should have the edge in the race for the player’s services.

