"Should be aiming to be one of the top three players" - Pundit sends warning to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford after signing new deal

Louis Saha has urged Marcus Rashford not to get complacent after signing a new deal at Manchester United and to become one the top three players in the world.

Rashford has penned a new long-term deal with the Red Devils till the end of the 2027-28 season. Saha reckons a new deal brings more responsibilities to Rashford, telling Betting Odds:

"It’s very important; it was crucial, but I have a warning for Marcus Rashford. When you sign a new contract, you feel relieved, but that’s not what we want.

"He cannot be complacent now. I want him to be as aggressive as ever; he should be aiming to be one of the top three players in the world."

Saha added:

"I ask for a lot from him because I know he’s unbelievable. He’s got everything to carry Manchester United and England to some trophies. I want him to be happy and proud of his new contract, but as we've seen in the past, it has a strange effect on some players, so he needs to make sure he works even harder than he did last year.

"He will have to forget about last year and get to a standard that we know he can reach. I'm a big fan of Rashford and would do anything to help him."

After Cristiano Ronaldo's mid-season departure last season, Rashford became the team's attacking leader. The 25-year-old ended the campaign with 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions as United won the Carabao Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League.

Rashford has shown the ability to become a world beater on multiple occasions. Saha thinks the time for the Englishman to live up to his potential has arrived.

What Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said about Marcus Rashford's qualities?

Marcus Rashford has blistering pace, quick feet and clinical finishing. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has also lauded the player's ability to be in the right place at the right time.

The Dutchman pointed out that when Rashford's attitude is right, he finds himself at the right place at the right time (via GOAL):

“When the team is playing well, so when we keep the rules and principles in our way of play and Rashford’s attitude is right and he puts himself in the right position, he will finish because has great abilities."

Since making his Manchester United debut, Marcus Rashford has always shown glimpses of his extraordinary talent. However, the time for the player to step up to the next level has come.