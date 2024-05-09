"Should be ashamed", "Has to be the worst defender" - Fans call out Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate despite 3-2 win in SPL clash

Al-Nassr fans on X have slammed Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Aymeric Laporte after his error led to Al-Akhdoud leveling the scores in the 70th minute. The Knights of Najd secured a vital 3-2 win in their Saudi Pro League clash away from home on Thursday, May 9.

Marcelo Brozovic (7') and Cristiano Ronaldo (15') gave Al-Nassr a commanding lead going into half-time, scoring one goal apiece. However, Al-Akhdoud did well to score against the run of play via Hassan Al-Habib (60').

The hosts, reinvigorated by their goal, searched for an equalizer and were rewarded 10 minutes later when Al-Alawi lost the ball in the midfield. Al-Zubaidi dribbled past Aymeric Laporte to get the ball in the middle of the box. However, the former Manchester City star opted to dribble his way out of danger. This immediately backfired as he lost possession to Saviour Godwin, who fired home to make it 2-2.

Fortunately for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co, Brozovic proved to be the hero, scoring from an outstanding volley in the 91st minute to seal all three points, sparing Laporte's blushes in the process.

However, Al-Nassr fans were furious at Laporte for his error.

One fan posted:

"Laporte has to be the worst defender"

Another fan wrote:

"Laporte got spun, he should be ashamed"

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Are you sure you are a defender and a football player ???" one fan questioned

"Time to call out laporte" one fan said

"Laporte didn't improve our diffence this season ....Alvaro was better than him last season", another fan stated

"Laporte, Ayman, Al Aihkbari, Alewa are playing like primary school kids", another fan chimed in

"AND THIS IS THE GUY LAPORTE WHO WILL BE SIGNED TO EUROPE CLUB? CMON NOW HAHAHA. LIKE I SAID, I DONT UNDERSTAND IT", one fan claimed

Al-Nassr assistant coach gives verdict after Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. secure 3-2 win over Al-Akhdoud

Al-Nassr assistant coach Vitor Severino has admitted his side had a difficult game but reserved praise for the players as they sealed all three points against a spirited Al-Akhdoud side.

Al-Akhdoud showed great courage to out-perform Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in attack. Despite having just 31 percent possession, the hosts had 13 shots, with five being on target, which was superior to the latter's nine shots (four on target).

Severino said (via TheNassrZone via X):

“It was a very difficult match and there was a lot of pressure on the players and coaches, despite the fans enjoying the match and the goals. The positive thing about today’s match is that we emerged victorious and achieved three points.”

He added:

“We met a strong team looking to win and overcome the bottom position, and it actually deserves sympathy for what it provided. We presented a first half that included teamwork, and we alerted the players between halftime to the necessity of scoring a third goal because Al Akhdoud is capable of returning.”

“Al Akhdoud had many opportunities, some of which were from our players’ mistakes, and he was able to come back and score a draw. We achieved the eighth victory in a row in the league and continued the series of positive results, but today we conceded two goals and the opponent played a very excellent second half.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. remain alive in the Saudi Pro League title race following their win tonight. They are currently second in the table with 77 points from 31 games, nine points behind Al-Hilal, with the latter also having a game in hand.