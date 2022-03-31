"Should be banned for life" - Stan Collymore calls for strict punishment after fans use lasers to distract Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has called for the punishment of Senegal fans who used targeted lasers to distract Egypt star Mohamed Salah during the penalty shootout.

Salah missed his effort from the spot. Egypt lost the FIFA World Cup 2022 playoff game to miss out on the quadrennial tournament in Qatar later this year.

Collymore took to Twitter to condemn the behaviour of the fans along with a picture of Salah's face blinded by lasers. He called for sanctions against the ones who committed the unsportsmanlike act, saying:

''Don't care who does it, wherever they do it or who they support.If this happens in a stadium, those found using lasers should be banned for life with the club or association getting a heavy fine. 'Not on, not on at all.''

Senegal and Egypt clashed in a winner-takes-all game for a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. The Pharoahs held a one-goal advantage from the first leg.

After Senegal equalised in the second leg, there was no separating the two teams across 120 minutes, requiring a penalty shootout.

Salah stepped up to take the first penalty for his nation but blazed his spot-kick over the bar. However, replays showed the Liverpool forward was distracted by lasers that focused directly on his eyes.

Sadio Mane settled the nerve-wrecking contest by firing home the winning penalty to help Senegal secure qualification for a third FIFA World Cup. That continued a fine year for the Teranga Lions, who lifted their maiden Africa Cup of Nations in February at the expense of Salah's Egypt.

Mohamed Salah was also the target of projectiles from stands

Egypt vs Senegal - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Following the conclusion of the match, Mohamed Salah had to be ushered away from the stadium by security personnel. While being taken to the dressing room, the Liverpool forward was hit by what appeared to be water bottles, while some other projectiles narrowly missed him.

The Egyptian FA have condemned the attacks on the 29-year-old and have also said that they have lodged a complaint with the relevant authorities. They also accused the Senegal fans of racism against their players

Having failed to guide Egypt to their fourth participation at the FIFA World Cup, Salah will turn his attention to club action where Liverpool are chasing an unprecedented quadruple/

The Reds welcome relegation-threatened Watford to Anfield for a Premier League lunchtime kickoff on Saturday.

