"Should be benched next week", "Worst player by a mile" - Manchester United fans call out star despite 1-0 win over Burnley

Fans have lambasted attacker Marcus Rashford despite Manchester United eking out a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win at Burnley on Saturday (September 23).

In a game where both sides were far from their fluent best, United captain Bruno Fernandes latched onto a fabulous ball from Jonny Evans to score the game's only goal on the cusp of half-time.

The result ended United's three-game losing streak across competitions as the Red Devils recorded their first away league win of the season to move to eighth in the standings.

One of the disappointing players on the field for United was Rashford. He played the entire 90 minutes but was not much of an attacking threat. He had just 46 touches in the game, laid two key passes, had a shot blocked and won only four of his nine ground duels (as per Sofa Score).

Fans made their displeasure known, with one tweeting:

"Rashford should be benched next week."

Another chimed in:

"Rashford worst player by a mile"

The defeat marked Burnley's sixth straight top-flight loss at home, doing so for the first time since losing seven between September 1889 to February 1890 (as per the BBC).

Meanwhile, United's 1-0 win is one of the three most common results in Premier League history, with the others being Everton drawing 1-1 and Tottenham Hotspur drawing 1-1 (also as per the BBC).

"We knew the game today would be tough" - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admitted that his team knew they were in for a tough outing at Turf Moor.

The 29-year-old led his team from the front to ensure that Manchester United wouldn't return empty-handed from the road once again. Fernandes now has two goals and an assist in six league games this season.

About his winner, Fernandes paid due credit to Evans, telling TNT (via BBC):

"It was a great pass from Jonny (Evans). I know he has great qualities playing the ball in behind with both feet. I was waiting for it (the pass). Burnley give space behind, but it was tough to get that at times, and we took the chance when it was there."

He added:

"We know that we have been in a tough bit of momentum but we knew we could come back from it. Obviously, today, the performance was not the best but we got the three points which is the most important thing."

Fernandez concluded:

"We knew the game today would be tough. Burnley play very well, and, to be honest, I do not think that the points they have reflects how good they are. We are happy to take the win home today."

Erik ten Hag's side next play Crystal Palace at home in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday (September 26) before hosting the same side in the league four days later.