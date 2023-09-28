"Should come out on top again" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Pundit Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to come out on top against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 30.

Fresh out of their latest encounter in the EFL Cup third round on Tuesday (September 26), United and Palace are set for a reunion at Old Trafford. The Red Devils emerged victorious with a commanding 3-0 win on Tuesday and aim to conclude September on an upbeat note by securing another win.

After a rocky start to the month, suffering three consecutive losses and leaking 10 goals, Manchester United have regained their footing with back-to-back wins. The upcoming fixture against Crystal Palace is the second in a series of four consecutive home games. These include a UEFA Champions League showdown against Galatasaray and a Premier League battle with Brentford.

Currently positioned ninth in the league standings, five points adrift of the coveted top four, the Red Devils are eager to re-establish their fortress at Old Trafford. Against this backdrop, Manchester United have historical precedence on their side. They have emerged victorious in 13 of their last 16 Premier League home matches against the Eagles.

Football pundit Chris Sutton has weighed in on the upcoming clash, writing in his BBC column:

"Erik ten Hag could breathe a little bit easier after Manchester United's win over Burnley last weekend, which ended a run of three defeats, and it was important they backed it up midweek."

He added:

"United did that when they comfortably beat Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but the difference when they meet again this time is that both teams will field their strongest line-ups."

Predicting a 2-1 win, Sutton wrote:

"We know Palace will set up to be resilient and aim to hit United on the counter-attack, and I am expecting this game to be a lot closer - but United should come out on top again. 2-1."

As both teams prepare to lock horns again this Saturday, Manchester United appear well-positioned to extend their resurgence. However, they will face stiffer competition from a Crystal Palace team hungry for redemption.

The Eagles are currently 10th in the league with two wins, two draws and two defeats.

Manchester United to initiate contract negotiations with Erik ten Hag amid mixed season start

According to 90min, United are in the preliminary stages of opening contract talks with manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman, who assumed control of the Red Devils last summer, continues to enjoy considerable support from a majority of the club's fan base.

Despite an uneven start to the season and some recent off-field controversies, it seems the United hierarchy is keen on securing Ten Hag's services for the long term. Off-field, the situation regarding Mason Greenwood and Antony, as well as Jadon Sancho's outburst, will not have helped the Dutch manager.

However, Ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford last summer marked the end of a tumultuous period for United. He quickly delivered by guiding the team to Carabao Cup glory last season.

The current season has not been without its struggles, however, as they have suffered three defeats in six Premier League games.