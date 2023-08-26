“Should consider retiring”, “Miss of the season” – Fans slam Manchester United star for missing golden chance to draw level with Nottingham Forest 

Manchester United fans have slammed star player Casemiro for missing a clear-cut scoring opportunity in their Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Brazilian midfielder missed an open goal opportunity, which could have drawn the Red Devils level in the 25th minute of the encounter.

United started the game on a weak foot, conceding two goals within four minutes of the encounter. Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi opened scoring for the visitors in the second minute with a lovely finish on his right foot. Wily Boly then steared a header into the net to double Forest's lead in quick succession.

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen then pulled one back for the home team. The Red Devils could have had the scoreline level eight minutes later, but midfielder Casemiro couldn't convert from close range.

United fans were quick to let their displeasure known online, following the disappointing point-blank miss from the Brazilian midfielder.

One fan tweeted:

"He should consider retiring."

Another fan said:

"Man Utd have fully turned Casemiro from a top player into a Bangladeshi."

Here are some more reactions from X:

It will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag's men will be able to fight their way back into the encounter. The Red Devils have so far picked up three points from their opening two games, following up their 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Matchday 1 with a 2-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Manchester United manager provides injury update on his squad ahead of PL clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addressed the injury issues surrounding his team ahead of their Premier League game against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are without a couple of crucial first-team players due to injuries and fitness-related issues.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, ten Hag spoke about the likes Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who are all out injured.

Mount, picked up a knock during Manchester United's PL game against Spurs, while is believed to be out with a muscle injury, as confirmed by the club. Ten Hag said (via Daily Mail):

"Luke will be longer than Mason. It’ll also take a few weeks before Tyrell will be back. Definitely we have the solutions in our squad to cope with that. You hope to avoid this scenario but if it happens you have to be ready for it."