Barcelona fans were left in awe of new signing Jules Kounde after the defender registered two assists against his former club Sevilla in La Liga.

The Catalan club secured a 3-0 away win over Julen Lopetegui's men in La Liga. Raphinha opened the scoring for the visitors after Robert Lewandowski's chipped effort was saved at the goal line.

However, the Polish striker soon found the back of the net as Kounde provided Barca's new No.9 with a sublime pass. Lewandowski, being the master finisher that he is, controlled the pass with a deft touch and converted in style to double his team's lead.

Eric Garcia scored Barcelona's third as Kounde headed a ball from Ousmane Dembele onto the defender's path. The 23-year-old joined Barca in the summer for a fee of £51 million. However, many fans pointed out that he should be worth double that price tag given his performances for Barca so far.

Others noted that football can sometimes be a mean game as Kounde hurt his former team upon his return.

Check out the best reactions from Twitter as fans opine on Jules Kounde:

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 @ChaaliiyKay Jules Koundé with two assists against his former club, baller!! Jules Koundé with two assists against his former club, baller!! https://t.co/DD2a8fiQ4k

BeksFCB @Joshua_Ubeku Kounde left his former club and out here punishing the same club. Players are mean! Kounde left his former club and out here punishing the same club. Players are mean! 😭

TJ 🪄🇳🇱 @Frenkie_Chief “Hello, this is Jules Kounde, how may I assist you?” “Hello, this is Jules Kounde, how may I assist you?” https://t.co/vlbJ7FKl48

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne No Gavi slander will be tolerated again

I wont call Ter Stegen too Dancegod again .. He is back



Kounde should cost 100 million in this Market.. he is incredible No Gavi slander will be tolerated againI wont call Ter Stegen too Dancegod again .. He is backKounde should cost 100 million in this Market.. he is incredible

Essel ✌️ @thatEsselguy Look at that sweet pass from Kounde to Lewandowski, thank you Laporta for activating the levers Look at that sweet pass from Kounde to Lewandowski, thank you Laporta for activating the levers😂😂👏

Kuame Oliver 💕 @Kuame_Oliver Kounde assisting against his former club, for them to lose hands down shows how much he loves Barca and explains the fact that he’s the best CB in the world. Kounde assisting against his former club, for them to lose hands down shows how much he loves Barca and explains the fact that he’s the best CB in the world.

Barça Principal 🕘 @BarcaPrincipal



God saved him that he chose Barva over Chelsea.



He's now playing halal football instead of Tucheliban football . Kounde has been extremely impressive and tonight was a master class from him with 2 assists.God saved him that he chose Barva over Chelsea.He's now playing halal footballinstead of Tucheliban football Kounde has been extremely impressive and tonight was a master class from him with 2 assists.God saved him that he chose Barva over Chelsea.He's now playing halal football ⚽ instead of Tucheliban football ⚽.

With the win, Xavi Hernandez's men now have ten points from their first four La Liga games of the season and are currently second in the table. Real Madrid are the current league leaders as Carlo Ancelotti's men have won each of their first four games so far, racking up 12 points in the process.

Marcos Alonso is now officially a Barcelona player

Marcos Alonso joins Barcelona

Marcos Alonso made a move from Chelsea to Barcelona during the summer transfer window's deadline day with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moving in the opposite direction.

The player is now officially registered as a Barca player and has made his first public statement since joining the club. Here's what the left-back had to say (via barcauniversal):

"Now I am here at last. I’m very happy and looking forward to starting. The only team that was ever in my head was Barça. This is the next stage of my career and I can’t wait, It is very special to play for the team where my father was such a success. That’s another important reason to be here. I remember when he brought me to see games at Camp Nou, so to be here now is incredible."

