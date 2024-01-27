“Should be deported to Madagascar” “Not too late to go Uni” - Barcelona fans slam 24-year-old for ‘atrocious’ display in 5-3 Villarreal defeat

Barcelona fans on X (formerly Twitter) have blasted Inaki Pena after he had a performance to forget during the Blaugrana's 5-3 loss against Villarreal on Saturday (Jan. 27) at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

Gerard Moreno stunned the home crowd when he gave Villareal the lead in the 41st minute. Illias Akhomach doubled their advantage in the 54th minute.

Barcelona showed great resilience to get back into the game through Ilkay Gundogan (60') and Pedri (68'). Eric Bailly's 71st-minute own goal gave Xavi Hernandez's side the lead.

But Goncalo Guedes made it 3-3 13 minutes later with an excellent finish. The Blaugrana thought they had won a penalty in the 90th minute after a handball inside the box, but the referee reversed his original decision after a VAR review.

Alexander Sorloth gave Villarreal a shock lead in the 99th minute with a scruffy finish past Pena after the Barcelona shot-stopper made a poor error. Jose Morales found the bottom-left corner three minutes later to seal a historic 5-3 win.

Fans slammed Inaki Pena for his poor performance. As per FotMob, the 24-year-old was given a rating of 3.8. He made just one save, conceding five goals, and was partly at fault for Villarreal taking the lead in stoppage time.

One fan said:

"Inaki Pena is the worst Goalkeeper I've ever seen in a Barca Jersey. Should be deported to the Madagascar second division in the summer."

Expand Tweet

Another fan said:

"Iñaki Peña its not too late to go uni broski I promise you"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Barcelona 3-5 Villarreal: Exploring the stats from La Liga clash

Barcelona's poor run of form continued as they fell to a 5-3 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday. They are now third in the La Liga table with 44 points from 21 games, 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Let's take a look at the game stats.

The Blaugrana dominated possession with 72 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 663 passes, with an accuracy of 88 percent. In contrast, Villarreal had 28 percent possession and attempted 271 passes with an accuracy of 72 percent.

Xavi Hernandez and Co. also looked more threatening in attack, landing a total of 22 shots, with 10 being on target. However, their defensive frailty was exposed as Villareal made the most of their chances. On the other hand, Villarreal had nine shots in total, with six on target.