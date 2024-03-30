"Should be out the door", "Has to stop" - Manchester United fans fume after 29-year-old is named in starting line-up to face Brentford

Manchester United fans on X are reacting in disappointment after Victor Lindelof was named in the starting XI to face Brentford. The two sides are set to face each other at the Gtech Community Stadium later tonight (Saturday, March 30).

The Red Devils will be aiming to secure all three points to keep their top-four hopes alive. They are currently sixth in the standings with 47 points from 28 games, 12 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Diogo Dalot make up the defense. The midfield consists of Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes. Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Rasmus Hojlund start up front to complete the starting XI.

Manchester United fans have conveyed their frustrations on seeing Lindelof make the starting XI. The 29-year-old hasn't been at his best this season, making just 26 appearances across all competitions. While Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have made the bench after recovering from their respective injuries, Lindelof will be hoping to make an impact against the Bees.

One fan said:

"This Linderof thing has to stop. guy was so bad against Portugal..Free Evans"

Another fan wrote:

"Lindelof is another player that's just there, often makes a mistake but always managed to get more games than he deserves. Should be out the door before Varane or Maguire that's for sure."

"His career appears to be going backwards" - Simon Jordan claims Manchester United star is not 'world-class'

TalkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan believes Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is overrated and hasn't been a world-class player this season.

Rashford has largely struggled for consistency this season for Manchester United, netting eight goals and providing six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, the 26-year-old's behavior off the pitch has also attracted criticism after he was pictured at a Belfast nightclub before reporting ill for training.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Jordan wrote (via United in Focus):

“He’s not been a central figure for some time and his career appears to be going backwards. He’s become an impact substitute, someone who can come on for the last 20 minutes when the game is stretched. He might not like it but that’s where he is at the moment.”

He added:

“I do, however, find a lot of what has been said about Rashford unfair. He’s not a world-class player so I always felt that judging him by those standards put him in a position where he’s always going to fall short."

"What he needs to do is apply himself, look like he’s interested, engaged and motivated again otherwise he may never reach the levels we saw from him at the beginning of his career."

In addition, Jordan also suggested Rashford would be better off moving on from Old Trafford and named Paris Saint-German (PSG) as an ideal destination. The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly interested in the England international as they look to find Kylian Mbappe's replacement this summer.