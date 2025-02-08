"Should be fined a week’s wages" - Arsenal legend wants Manchester United star fined for mistake against Leicester City 

Arsenal icon and current pundit Lee Dixon was of the opinion that Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui should be fined a week's wages for a mistake against Leicester City. The Morocco international started for the Red Devils as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over the Foxes in the FA Cup on Friday (February 7).

Three-time FA Cup winner Dixon was on commentary duty with ITV for the game at Old Trafford and he was left exasperated after a mistake by Mazraoui. The right-back was penalized for a foul throw and the pundit asked that he be fined a week's wages for such a schoolboy error.

"Absolute foul throw. Should be fined a week’s wages for that. How can you not throw a ball in?" Dixon said.

Trending

Former Bayern Munich man Mazraoui started the game on the right side of the back three deployed by Ruben Amorim, playing alongside Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro. New boy Patrick Dorgu started at right wing-back instead of him while Diogo Dalot retained his spot at left wing-back.

Mazraoui did not make the worst error on the night, as that honor belonged to the officials who allowed the Red Devils' 93rd-minute winner to stand. Harry Maguire was in a clear offside position when he headed home the winner but with VAR not in use in the fourth round of the competition, the goal stood.

Leicester City took the lead in the first half through Bobby Decordova-Reid before Joshua Zirkzee equalized for Manchester United in the second half. With extra-time beckoning, Maguire's header nestled in the far corner after a pinpoint delivery from captain Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United coach defends decision on debutant

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has defended his decision to play debutant Patrick Dorgu at right wing-back against Leicester City. The 20-year-old played in an unfamiliar position as he made his debut after his €30 million switch from Lecce.

Amorim pointed to the physical attributes of the Denmark international as positives and revealed that he has the responsibility to ensure he improves over time. He also defended his use of Dorgu on his weaker side, pointing out that scouting software Wyscout had the youngster as someone who could play on either side.

"He has pace, he has strength. He will improve a lot. We as a team need to play better to help these new guys. You can see on Wyscout that he played both sides," said the United boss (via GOAL).

Expand Tweet

Dorgu played for 45 minutes on his debut for Manchester United as Alejandro Garnacho was sent on in his place for the second half. The youngster completed 23 of 28 attempted passes, won six of 11 duels, made two recoveries, and recorded two interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback