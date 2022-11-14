"Should get #7 when Cristiano Ronaldo leaves" "He had Mbappe’s speed" - Manchester United wowed by attacker's matchwinning display in 2-1 Fulham win

Manchester United fans want Alejandro Garnacho to be given the number seven shirt once Cristiano Ronaldo leaves after the Argentinian teenager's last-gasp winner in the side's 2-1 win over Fulham.

The Red Devils crept into the dying embers of the clash on 13 November, with the Cottagers holding onto a 1-1 draw.

Fulham had most of the play throughout, and it seemed like the game would end a point apiece.

However, Garnacho, 18, was introduced in the 72nd minute and had other ideas as the Argentinian teenager stole all the headlines with a 90+3rd minute winner.

The United youngster played a neat one-two with Christian Eriksen before slotting past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

It was an unbelievably dramatic winner, taking Garnacho's tally for the season to three goals and two assists in seven appearances.

The former Atletico Madrid academy player only made his Manchester United senior-team debut in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 28 April.

He has quickly become an important member of Erik ten Hag's side's attack, and his strike against Fulham has given them a vital three points.

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood had heaped praise on Garnacho before the victory over Fulham, comparing him to Ronaldo.

He said (via Express):

"I think he looks direct. Listen, he's got a long way to go but he's the closest thing I've seen to Ronaldo.

Before his winner, United took the lead through Eriksen in the 14th minute after the Dane met Bruno Fernandes' low-driven cross to tap in.

Fulham fought back and equalized in the 61st minute through former Red Devils attacker Dan James.

However, it was Garnacho who was the talk of the town following the encounter at Craven Cottage.

In the 18 minutes he played, the Argentinian completed five passes and was a nightmare for Fulham right-back Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to the teenager's phenomenal display as United secured a last-gasp win:

☈ @TheFergusonWay ALEJANDRO GARNACHO, TAKE A FUCKING BOW.



ALEJANDRO GARNACHO, TAKE A FUCKING BOW. https://t.co/utyxEUpJFq

Jordan @FourFourJordan Direct players are a blessing to the beautiful game. Garnacho is so good to watch.



Football losing its entertainers to pass inside merchants. Direct players are a blessing to the beautiful game. Garnacho is so good to watch. Football losing its entertainers to pass inside merchants.

TC @totalcristiano Garnacho should get the Manchester United number 7 when Cristiano Ronaldo leaves. He has that something different about him. Garnacho should get the Manchester United number 7 when Cristiano Ronaldo leaves. He has that something different about him.

. @utdcynical Bro the burst of pace from Garnacho was insane. He had Mbappe’s speed for a few seconds ffsss Bro the burst of pace from Garnacho was insane. He had Mbappe’s speed for a few seconds ffsss

Manchester United head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament break in fifth spot

The Red Devils continue their top-four push

Manchester United's pursuit of a top-four finish is on, and Garnacho's winner has put them within three points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have won eight, drawn two, and lost four of their 14 league fixtures.

They sit on 26 points and know they are among the sides fighting for UEFA Champions League qualification.

A draw for Ten Hag's side would have been a massive setback as Newcastle United and Tottenham both won at the weekend.

For now, Manchester United will take a break from the grueling schedule of matches ahead of the World Cup.

Their next game will be a friendly encounter with La Liga side Cadiz on 7 December.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes