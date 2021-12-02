“Should get the nod” – Arsenal fans demand Mikel Arteta to start “explosive” player against Manchester United

Arsenal fans want manager Mikel Arteta to start forward Gabriel Martinelli against Manchester United later today.

Martinelli has been one of Arsenal's brightest talents for a couple of seasons now. But the 20-year-old forward has found it difficult to get game time at the Emirates Stadium.

Martinelli, however, did net his first goal of the season in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend. His goal against the Magpies has prompted many Gunners fans to ask Arteta to start Martinelli in their game against Manchester United.

Here are some of the best tweets from excited Arsenal supporters:

Gift Of Iris✨ @Iam_isidor @TheArsenalog With a better first touch he would have had a hat trick in 27mins. Raw gem we’ve got in our hands @TheArsenalog With a better first touch he would have had a hat trick in 27mins. Raw gem we’ve got in our hands

Thabiso Put'in @InThabiso @TheArsenalog Now I see why you said he should play RW against United, his off the ball runs are a cheat code against teams who hold a high line @TheArsenalog Now I see why you said he should play RW against United, his off the ball runs are a cheat code against teams who hold a high line

Free Martinelli 🙏 @AFC_Renz @TheArsenalog And why was he benched for MONTHS. Arteta has a natural attacking player in Martinelli but clearly doesn’t want that. Arguably benching our best attacker @TheArsenalog And why was he benched for MONTHS. Arteta has a natural attacking player in Martinelli but clearly doesn’t want that. Arguably benching our best attacker

SirNewton 🇳🇬🇨🇦🌈 @SirNewtonNG_ @TheArsenalog We need o start playing him at CF, that his position where he will grow basically sanchez 2017 esque where he was on fire @TheArsenalog We need o start playing him at CF, that his position where he will grow basically sanchez 2017 esque where he was on fire

Simon Richardson @TopgunnerSi @AFTVMedia Should definitely start against Utd, he should play through the middle dropping Auba to the bench, with Pepe replacing the injured Saka. @AFTVMedia Should definitely start against Utd, he should play through the middle dropping Auba to the bench, with Pepe replacing the injured Saka.

JM @JackMasterFr @AFTVMedia Yes, let settle the Greenwood debate once and for all @AFTVMedia Yes, let settle the Greenwood debate once and for all

Twenty twenty-FREE @Kev_Ava_SA @AFTVMedia Start Martinelli in the middle drop Auba. KT for Saka. With both KT and Tavares playing Wan Bissaka wont go anywhere @AFTVMedia Start Martinelli in the middle drop Auba. KT for Saka. With both KT and Tavares playing Wan Bissaka wont go anywhere

Bears care @Katieorion @AFTVMedia Yes , there is no reason that he can’t, and of course it will be exciting and interesting for us fans to watch ⚽️❤️⚽️🔥 @AFTVMedia Yes , there is no reason that he can’t, and of course it will be exciting and interesting for us fans to watch ⚽️❤️⚽️🔥

Za_Unusual_IgboBoi. @james_Buchi001 @AFTVMedia Yes plssssssssssssss🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽 this is something we all wanna see, but, unfortunately, it’s not happening 😢🥺😭 @AFTVMedia Yes plssssssssssssss🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽 this is something we all wanna see, but, unfortunately, it’s not happening 😢🥺😭

kunle @sodiq_sodi5 @AFTVMedia Yes but he need to calm his playing @AFTVMedia Yes but he need to calm his playing

GoonerViews @GoonerViews If Saka is injured for tonight, Martinelli should start. If Saka is injured for tonight, Martinelli should start.

On Me Head Son @Danielfloyd1981 Start Martinelli up top tomorrow against Utd. That's all. Start Martinelli up top tomorrow against Utd. That's all.

sasha | esr @SmithRoweHQ



My question is tho does Martinelli start???? 🤷🏽‍♀️ #coyg Twitter is going to be pumped on Thursday for Arsenal Utd, I can’t wait!!!My question is tho does Martinelli start???? 🤷🏽‍♀️ #afc Twitter is going to be pumped on Thursday for Arsenal Utd, I can’t wait!!! My question is tho does Martinelli start???? 🤷🏽‍♀️ #afc #coyg

RicoM @Rugbyric @aktransfernews I Feel like Martinelli should start, but i feel confident @aktransfernews I Feel like Martinelli should start, but i feel confident

Mr_unibrow 🍯 @lithemba_mvubu For Arteta to start Martinelli.🕯🕯🕯 For Arteta to start Martinelli.🕯🕯🕯

D⨉nny 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @afcdxn @GurjitAFC You’d have to be an idiot to start Pepe ahead of Martinelli @GurjitAFC You’d have to be an idiot to start Pepe ahead of Martinelli

Si-Phi27 @SPhi27 @khumbo97 @TopgunnerSi @futbolj_

He is doing all the right things to merit it @now_arsenaI If Saka isn't 100% then Martinelli deserves a start.He is doing all the right things to merit it @khumbo97 @TopgunnerSi @futbolj_ @now_arsenaI If Saka isn't 100% then Martinelli deserves a start.He is doing all the right things to merit it

Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for a fee of around £6 million from Brazilian side Ituano. The 20-year-old wonderkid has made 57 appearances for Arsenal in his career, scoring 13 goals along the way.

Following his goal contribution against Newcastle United, Martinelli could feature for the Gunners when they travel to face Manchester United.

According to reports, Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka for their game against United. Saka's absence could provide Martinelli with an opportunity to start at Old Trafford. However, Mikel Arteta could go for more experienced options like Nicolas Pepe or Alexandre Lacazette instead of the young forward.

Manchester United will still be managed by caretaker manager Michael Carrick due to Ralf Rangnick's work permit issues. Arsenal can take advantage of this situation and make sure they end the game-week in a Champions League position.

Manchester United will be desperate for a win against Arsenal to kick-start their post Solskjaer-era

Manchester United will be desperate for their first league win following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have won just once in their last eight Premier League games. The run included five defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford which prompted them to sack Solskjaer.

However, Arsenal will be a difficult opponent to face. The Gunners have found their form in the league and are currently fifth in the standings. Arsenal have lost just once in their previous 10 league games. But that one defeat was a comprehensive 4-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool.

Manchester United will be the one desperate for a positive result. The Red Devils are currently 10th in the Premier League standings, having picked up just 18 points from their 13 games.

