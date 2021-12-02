“Should get the nod” – Arsenal fans demand Mikel Arteta to start “explosive” player against Manchester United

Arsenal fans want manager Mikel Arteta to start forward Gabriel Martinelli against Manchester United later today.
Martinelli has been one of Arsenal's brightest talents for a couple of seasons now. But the 20-year-old forward has found it difficult to get game time at the Emirates Stadium.
Martinelli, however, did net his first goal of the season in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend. His goal against the Magpies has prompted many Gunners fans to ask Arteta to start Martinelli in their game against Manchester United.
Here are some of the best tweets from excited Arsenal supporters:
Gabriel Martinelli joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for a fee of around £6 million from Brazilian side Ituano. The 20-year-old wonderkid has made 57 appearances for Arsenal in his career, scoring 13 goals along the way.
Following his goal contribution against Newcastle United, Martinelli could feature for the Gunners when they travel to face Manchester United.
According to reports, Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka for their game against United. Saka's absence could provide Martinelli with an opportunity to start at Old Trafford. However, Mikel Arteta could go for more experienced options like Nicolas Pepe or Alexandre Lacazette instead of the young forward.
Manchester United will still be managed by caretaker manager Michael Carrick due to Ralf Rangnick's work permit issues. Arsenal can take advantage of this situation and make sure they end the game-week in a Champions League position.
Manchester United will be desperate for a win against Arsenal to kick-start their post Solskjaer-era
Manchester United will be desperate for their first league win following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have won just once in their last eight Premier League games. The run included five defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Watford which prompted them to sack Solskjaer.
However, Arsenal will be a difficult opponent to face. The Gunners have found their form in the league and are currently fifth in the standings. Arsenal have lost just once in their previous 10 league games. But that one defeat was a comprehensive 4-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Manchester United will be the one desperate for a positive result. The Red Devils are currently 10th in the Premier League standings, having picked up just 18 points from their 13 games.