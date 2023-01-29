"Should give Real Madrid more money", "Today, I feel Brazilian" - Twitter erupts as Casemiro delightful double sends Manchester United past Reading 

Manchester United's Brazilian trio Antony, Casemiro and Fred were instrumental as the Red Devils comfortably beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag's side advanced to the fifth round of the competition courtesy of some Selecao slickness.
The Red Devils applied pressure early on. Christian Eriksen went close with a 7th-minute free-kick that sailed just past Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley's goal. Marcus Rashford then tried a free-kick effort of his own in the 14th minute that the English shot-stopper did well to save.
Rashford thought he had become the first player in Manchester United's history to score in 10 consecutive games at Old Trafford. He headed home in the 34th minute. However, his celebrations were cut short when VAR deemed Wout Weghorst to have been offside in the process.
The Red Devils perhaps should have had a penalty in the 39th minute when Casemiro went down under the challenge of Junior Hoillet. The Canadian's left leg clipped the Brazilian, but referee Darren England waved away protests.
Reading almost stole the lead on the stroke of half-time. Tyrell Malacia dwelled too long on the ball in his box. Hoilett intercepted the Dutchman, but United goalkeeper David de Gea denied his shot. Ten Hag's side had 80% of possession in the first half.
A piece of Brazilian brilliance finally secured Manchester United's opener in the 54th minute. Antony sent a sublime pass into compatriot Casemiro's path and the midfielder dinked the ball over Lumley.
Casemiro struck again in the 58th minute, and this effort was even better than the first. Another compatriot of his, Fred, squared the ball to the former Real Madrid man. He sent an absolute corker from 25 yards curling past Lumley after taking a nick of a Reading defender.
Andy Carroll's return to Old Trafford ended disappointingly. The former Liverpool striker was sent off for a second bookable offense after a reckless challenge on Casemiro in the 65th minute.
There was more Brazilian flair on show in the 66th minute when Fred managed a sublime flick between his legs to extend United's lead. Reading scored a consolation goal in the 72nd minute through Amadou Salif Mbengue. However, Ten Hag's men marched into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a decisive victory over Paul Ince's side.
Here's how Twitter reacted to a night where Manchester United's Brazilian trio provided the goods:
Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay's absences explained by Ten Hag
Shaw and McTominay were noticeable absentees from the Manchester United squad for their win over Reading. The duo have been prominent members of the Red Devils' first team throughout the season.
Ten Hag explained why neither the English left-back nor the Scottish midfielder made his matchday squad. He told MUTV:
“Luke is ill and Scott has a small problem. We don't want to take risks, so I hope they can be back on Wednesday but I'm not sure.”
Ten Hag's side are on course to head to the final of the Carabao Cup as they hold a 3-0 goal aggregate lead over Nottingham Forest. They face Steve Cooper's side on Wednesday (February 1) at the City Ground.
