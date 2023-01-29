"Should give Real Madrid more money", "Today, I feel Brazilian" - Twitter erupts as Casemiro delightful double sends Manchester United past Reading 

Manchester United's Brazilian trio Antony, Casemiro and Fred were instrumental as the Red Devils comfortably beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag's side advanced to the fifth round of the competition courtesy of some Selecao slickness.

The Red Devils applied pressure early on. Christian Eriksen went close with a 7th-minute free-kick that sailed just past Reading goalkeeper Joe Lumley's goal. Marcus Rashford then tried a free-kick effort of his own in the 14th minute that the English shot-stopper did well to save.

Rashford thought he had become the first player in Manchester United's history to score in 10 consecutive games at Old Trafford. He headed home in the 34th minute. However, his celebrations were cut short when VAR deemed Wout Weghorst to have been offside in the process.

The Red Devils perhaps should have had a penalty in the 39th minute when Casemiro went down under the challenge of Junior Hoillet. The Canadian's left leg clipped the Brazilian, but referee Darren England waved away protests.

Reading almost stole the lead on the stroke of half-time. Tyrell Malacia dwelled too long on the ball in his box. Hoilett intercepted the Dutchman, but United goalkeeper David de Gea denied his shot. Ten Hag's side had 80% of possession in the first half.

A piece of Brazilian brilliance finally secured Manchester United's opener in the 54th minute. Antony sent a sublime pass into compatriot Casemiro's path and the midfielder dinked the ball over Lumley.

Casemiro struck again in the 58th minute, and this effort was even better than the first. Another compatriot of his, Fred, squared the ball to the former Real Madrid man. He sent an absolute corker from 25 yards curling past Lumley after taking a nick of a Reading defender.

Andy Carroll's return to Old Trafford ended disappointingly. The former Liverpool striker was sent off for a second bookable offense after a reckless challenge on Casemiro in the 65th minute.

There was more Brazilian flair on show in the 66th minute when Fred managed a sublime flick between his legs to extend United's lead. Reading scored a consolation goal in the 72nd minute through Amadou Salif Mbengue. However, Ten Hag's men marched into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a decisive victory over Paul Ince's side.

Here's how Twitter reacted to a night where Manchester United's Brazilian trio provided the goods:

UF @UtdFaithfuls

• Casemiro brace

• Fred goal



Man Utd's Brazilian boys getting the job done • Antony assist• Casemiro brace• Fred goalMan Utd's Brazilian boys getting the job done • Antony assist• Casemiro brace• Fred goalMan Utd's Brazilian boys getting the job done 🇧🇷❤️ https://t.co/gfYoFvOFuL

Zaddy𓃵 🔴 @YemiDiji



#MUNREA #FACup We should give Real Madrid more money for Casemiro. I’m beginning to feel we got him too cheap. We should give Real Madrid more money for Casemiro. I’m beginning to feel we got him too cheap. #MUNREA #FACup

Andy Mitten @AndyMitten Casemiro didn't look this happy winning multiple European Cups with Real Madrid. He loves it. Casemiro didn't look this happy winning multiple European Cups with Real Madrid. He loves it.

Marrotti @AliquamScripto Nah Casemiro actually joined us just so he could get to live his dream as an all action midfielder Nah Casemiro actually joined us just so he could get to live his dream as an all action midfielder

Trey @UTDTrey Have my DM chipping keepers and scoring bangers from 25 yards. This guy can do everything Have my DM chipping keepers and scoring bangers from 25 yards. This guy can do everything 😂

AB @AbsoluteBruno CASEMIRO IS THE BESTTTT WHAT A GOALLLLLLL CASEMIRO IS THE BESTTTT WHAT A GOALLLLLLL

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk Marcus Rashford goal disallowed (but Salah’s vs Wolves stood, of course) and Casemiro penalty denied after his left leg’s been swiped before the Reading player touched the ball with his right.



High-quality, fair officiating as has become customary in England. Marcus Rashford goal disallowed (but Salah’s vs Wolves stood, of course) and Casemiro penalty denied after his left leg’s been swiped before the Reading player touched the ball with his right.High-quality, fair officiating as has become customary in England.

Aidan Walsh 🔰 @AidanWalshMUFC Please explain how that's not a penalty Please explain how that's not a penalty 😭

Trey @UTDTrey These bums really just came here to park the bus, I’m tired These bums really just came here to park the bus, I’m tired

AB @AbsoluteBruno Less than clinical finishing has cost Bruno Fernandes like 2 assists this game and this isn’t new it happens every game sigh Less than clinical finishing has cost Bruno Fernandes like 2 assists this game and this isn’t new it happens every game sigh

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Antony’s first half by numbers vs. Reading:



80% pass accuracy

43 touches

4 shots

3 key passes

1 tackle won Antony’s first half by numbers vs. Reading:80% pass accuracy43 touches4 shots3 key passes1 tackle won 🚨🇧🇷 Antony’s first half by numbers vs. Reading:80% pass accuracy43 touches4 shots3 key passes1 tackle won

Viran🇲🇾 @MadnessFc4 How was Rashford's goal offside when this was given?

How was Rashford's goal offside when this was given?https://t.co/3DBwMmsbtK

M🍥 @M_utdred VAR when Rashford scores VAR when Rashford scores https://t.co/Ji4zbcBhaC

Paul, Manc Bald and Bred @MufcWonItAll Robbed for the Rashford goal and no Penalty for the foul on Casemiro, but yeah United get all the decisions Robbed for the Rashford goal and no Penalty for the foul on Casemiro, but yeah United get all the decisions

Paddy Power @paddypower Andy Carroll winning a header and then collecting the second ball himself Andy Carroll winning a header and then collecting the second ball himself https://t.co/mQFT7TQTPa

🇩🇯 @BL4KEGRIFFIN Fred goal and assist Fred goal and assist https://t.co/OPitLc775y

Aadit⚡ @Aadit__11 ....you love to see it🥰 Brazil carrying united today....you love to see it🥰 Brazil carrying united today 🇧🇷....you love to see it🥰😤

Isaac @S0LDlERB0Y Watching Casemiro Fred and Antony scoring and assisting each other Watching Casemiro Fred and Antony scoring and assisting each other https://t.co/08xqD2i2cH

🎬 @mxmntex Rashford been chalked off 3 npg this season already Rashford been chalked off 3 npg this season already https://t.co/BFolEfJx7F

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🤝 Casemiro making sure Antony gets his credit he deserves Casemiro making sure Antony gets his credit he deserves 🇧🇷🤝 https://t.co/YLq1wufQCq

Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay's absences explained by Ten Hag

Luke Shaw was absent from the Red Devils' win over Reading.

Shaw and McTominay were noticeable absentees from the Manchester United squad for their win over Reading. The duo have been prominent members of the Red Devils' first team throughout the season.

Ten Hag explained why neither the English left-back nor the Scottish midfielder made his matchday squad. He told MUTV:

“Luke is ill and Scott has a small problem. We don't want to take risks, so I hope they can be back on Wednesday but I'm not sure.”

Ten Hag's side are on course to head to the final of the Carabao Cup as they hold a 3-0 goal aggregate lead over Nottingham Forest. They face Steve Cooper's side on Wednesday (February 1) at the City Ground.

