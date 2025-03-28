“Should be given his head” - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher names replacement for Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has backed Conor Bradley to step up and replace Trent Alexander-Arnold if the latter goes on to join Real Madrid. He also wants the club to sign a versatile defender who can play across the backline, similar to Joe Gomez.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher stated Liverpool had a readymade replacement for Trent in the form of Bradley. But he believes they should invest in a defender who can play as a center-back and cover at right-back too. He said (via TBR Football):

“I think the way for L'pool to go if Trent moves on is for Conor Bradley to be given his head. But also for L'pool to buy maybe a utility player who can play across the back four. Maybe what Joe Gomez has been for L'pool over the last few years, but unfortunately he picks up a lot of injuries. So I think Conor Bradley should be given his head, and L'pool probably need to buy, to bring in a utility defender who can maybe play at centre-back and right-back.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not signed a new contract at Liverpool and is inching closer to a Real Madrid move, as per Sky Sports. The right-back's contract expires this summer, when he can join another club on a free transfer.

Jamie Carragher believes Trent Alexander-Arnold should have helped Liverpool get fees from Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher believes Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential free departure to Real Madrid is not ideal for Liverpool. He thought the right-back could have signed a new contract and left for hefty fees, which would have benefited his boyhood club, and kept fans happy as well. He said (via The Playoffs):

“Trent Alexander-Arnold could’ve brought £80 million because that’s what he’s probably worth. But I look at it from another perspective and think he didn’t cost us anything. So maybe I’m not frustrated about that as other few people are which is fine. Players like Michael Owen left because L'pool wasn’t in the position they are right now. L'pool is on course to be successful for the next 3-4 years, which would’ve been the length of his contract should he sign. Great players come and go, great players replace them and usually the success of the clubs continues.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not commented on his Liverpool future, but widespread reports suggest that negotiations between him and the club have stalled.

