"Should hand in a transfer request" "I kinda feel bad" - Arsenal fans distraught as defender misses out yet again for Premier League clash against Southampton

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to express their sympathy for Kieran Tierney, who has been left on the bench for the Gunners' Premier League match against Southampton.

Arsenal will play their 11th Premier League game of the season against Southampton today (October 23). They will go into the match at St. Mary's looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Gunners currently sit first in the table with 27 points, having won nine and lost one of their 10 matches so far. A win against the Saints would see them increase their lead over second-placed Manchester City to four points.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the north London giants have announced their starting lineup for the match. Mikel Arteta has notably made no changes to the team that beat Leeds United 1-0 in the league last weekend.

However, Arsenal fans are displeased to see Tierney left on the bench once again. The Scot has not started a league match since the team's 3-0 win against Brentford last month.

Arteta has notably opted to play right-footed defender Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back instead of Tierney in the last two league games. The Japan international has kept his place in the team for the match against Southampton, much to the 25-year-old's frustration.

Here is how supporters reacted to the news on Twitter:

One supporter wrote:

"Good lineup. Tomi [Tomiyasu] always in for Tierney, not sure why. Should get the three points COYG."

One fan quipped:

"And Tierney continues to play at left back in the changing rooms."

Tierney has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the north London giants so far this season. However, only three of those appearances have been starts in the Premier League.

The Scotland international, though, came on as a substitute in the team's last three league games and will be hoping to do so again today.

How have Arsenal's opponents Southampton fared this term?

While Arsenal sit atop the table, Southampton are placed 15th in the Premier League standings. The Saints have 11 points to their name from as many games so far this season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side are notably only three points above bottom-placed Leicester City. There has thus been a lot of pressure on the Austrian tactician and Co. recently.

Southampton, though, put an end to a five-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday (October 19). They will look to build on that win when they face Arsenal today.

