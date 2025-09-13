"Should be having a headache" - Arsenal fans believe Gunners superstar is now 'under pressure' after watching 23-year-old in 3-0 win vs Forest

  • home icon
By Abel Yisa
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:56 GMT
Arsenal secure important victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
Arsenal fans on social media believe that Bukayo Saka could be under pressure to deliver in attack following Noni Madueke's impressive display in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Both sides were in action in the early kick-off fixture of the Premier League after the international break on Saturday, September 13.

Martin Zubimendi scored a brilliant goal to give the hosts the lead in the 32nd minute of the encounter. The Spaniard rifled his volley beyond Matz Sels' reach, scoring what could be termed a Premier League goal of the month contender.

One minute after the break (46'), Viktor Gyokeres doubled the Gunners' lead after being set up by Eberechi Eze. Following a lofted pass from Leandro Trossard, Zubimendi headed home Arsenal's third to make the scoreline 3-0 in the 79th minute.

also-read-trending Trending

The encounter, however, ended 3-0 in favor of the Gunners after regulation. Meanwhile, Madueke started on the right wing in place of Saka, who is recovering from a thigh injury.

The 23-year-old likewise put in an impressive attacking shift in the game against Nottingham Forest. He delivered five key passes, created one big chance, and was successful in four out of seven attempted dribbles (via Sofascore).

After a brilliant showing in attack, Madueke was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli in the 79th minute. Fans also took to X to claim that Saka is under pressure as the first-choice right-wing option following Madueke's performance.

One fan tweeted:

"As it's stand now, I think Saka should be having headache right now. NONI IS REAL BALLER."
Others added:

How did Martin Zubimendi perform in Arsenal's win over Nottingham Forest?

Martin Zubimendi was arguably the Gunners' best player on the pitch in the encounter against Ange Postecoglou's side. He scored two goals and was solid in the midfield throughout the entire encounter.

The Spaniard registered a passing accuracy of 86% (37/43). He provided one key pass, registered three shots, and won one out of three aerial duels contested (via Sofascore).

Zubimendi will be looking to remain consistent as the Gunners' preferred defensive midfield option. Meanwhile, Arsenal have registered nine points from four games following their victory over Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta's men are likewise the leaders in the Premier League standings as they look to clinch the title this term.

Edited by Abel Yisa
