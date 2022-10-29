"Should I have got a ban?" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp comments on calls for him to get banned 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined a whopping £30,000 by the English FA for his misconduct during his side's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League on October 16.

While there have been calls for him to be handed a touchline ban for his antics, the tactician doubts he deserves such a punishment.

Jurgen Klopp was seen shouting at the linesman while the Liverpool and Manchester City game was on, drawing a lot of reactions from many and forcing the FA to intervene.

Reflecting on what happened, the German defended himself, stating that it wouldn't have been an issue if he had put on a different face.

“I know what I said, and I know that saying that, but from a further distance and with a different face, it would have been completely fine,” he said, as quoted by the Independent.

“I said ‘how can you not, how can you not?’ I think the most expensive face, I’m not sure in the world, but at least here. I think it’s a lot of money but I heard it will be invested for something good, and that’s fine."

The tactician went on to respond to calls that he should've been handed a touchline ban following the incident, saying that he wasn't sure if he deserved such a punishment.

“Should I have got a ban? I don’t know," the Liverpool boss continued.

"I never was in the situation, I never had a red card, I didn’t ever have a yellow card as far as I know. I’m the wrong person that you should ask. I have no idea about what the usual things are.

"I had a touchline ban years ago in the Champions League with (Borussia) Dortmund, very similar situation, but obviously the Champions League is slightly different.

“I’m not happy or relieved or whatever. It’s just I was waiting for the punishment, take it, and then go from there,” he added.

What's next for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool?

Liverpool will be back in action today.

After earning a 3-0 victory over Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday, Liverpool will return to action in the Premier League this weekend with a clash with Leeds United today.

Jurgen Klopp's men will then face Napoli in their final Champions League group stage game next week on Tuesday before locking horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the English top flight at the weekend. It remains to be seen how they'll perform in the encounters.

