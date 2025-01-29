"Should look to grab him....Hojlund could learn from him" - Paul Parker urges Manchester United to sign striker from PL rival

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has urged the club to move for Evan Ferguson this month. The Red Devils have struggled to score goals this season, scoring just 28 times in 23 games in the Premier League.

They are 12th in the league table and only Crystal Palace have scored fewer goals among the top 15 of the league this campaign. Meanwhile, Ferguson has also struggled this season, registering just one goal from 14 games for Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Irishman was once considered one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League. However, he is no longer a first choice under manager Fabian Hurzeler and Parker reckons Manchester United should prise him away this month.

Speaking to bettingexpert.com, as cited by Sussex Express, the Englishman insisted that Rasmus Hojlund could learn from Ferguson.

“He had a good run under De Zerbi, but with the new manager, things have changed for him. Ferguson has technical skills and know-how, and playing for Brighton in the Premier League has given him valuable education. United should look to grab him, even if it’s just until the end of the season. Højlund could learn from him, see what he’s doing, and grow his game,” said Parker.

Ferguson is under contract with the Seagulls until 2029 and Manchester United will have to break the bank to prise him away. The Red Devils will also face competition from Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, West Ham United, Everton and Bournemouth for the 20-year-old.

Who is Manchester United's top scorer this season?

Manchester United have scored 59 goals from 35 games across competitions this season. Under new head coach Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils have found the back of the net 27 times in 17 games.

Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes are the club's joint top scorers this season. The Ivorian forward has been outstanding since the arrival of Amorim and has registered nine goals and seven assists from 33 games across competitions.

Fernandes, meanwhile, has scored nine goals and set up 11 more from 33 games for Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho is third on the list, with eight goals and five assists from 34 games across competitions.

Rasmus Hojlund has managed seven goals in 28 outings this season, the same as Marcus Rashford, who has seven goals and three assists from 24 games. The Englishman hasn't featured for the Red Devils in the past 11 games and is expected to leave this month.

