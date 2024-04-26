“Should be a mirror for all of us” - Lionel Messi’s ex-teammate expresses ‘biggest respect’ for Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi's former teammate Ivan Rakitic has shared his opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo, showering praise on the Portuguese superstar.

In an interview in 2020, the former Croatia international said about Messi, with whom he played 277 matches at Barcelona, managing 27 joint goal contributions (via GOAL):

"One hundred percent football. It doesn't matter who you are, you just have to watch and enjoy this guy. He's on another level. With all respect to the other greats, there's only one number one- it's Leo."

However, Rakitic also seems to have developed a fondness for Ronaldo after moving to the Saudi Pro League, where he comes up against the Portuguese icon. Lavishing praise on the 39-year-old striker who plays for Al-Nassr, the ex-Barcelona man said on a podcast show (via @CristianoXtra_):

"First of all, biggest respect to Ronaldo. He is one of the best players in history for sure. The personality and mentality that Ronaldo has should be a mirror for all of us. All of us, even if we can get 1% of this winning mentality, it will be so much."

He added:

"Right now, he's the first guy in the gym. He's the last to move out. He is always preparing for the next day and after his first goal, he always wants the second goal."

Ronaldo decided to move to Al-Nassr in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United. He's enjoying a stellar season, having notched up 36 goals and 12 assists in 37 appearances across competitions.

Former Real Madrid manager offers opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi GOAT debate

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello provided his opinion on the everlasting GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian coach believes that the former Barcelona man edges this debate.

However, Ronaldo has several titles to his name. He's won five Ballon d'Or and Champions League titles each, along with three Premier League trophies. Capello said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"For me, if you talk to me about Cristiano Ronado or Messi, I will say Messi. Ronaldo is a great scorer, shoots, does everything, knows how to do everything, but he is not a genius, very simple."

On the other hand, Messi has won three more Ballon d'Or trophies than Ronaldo and has three UEFA Champions League titles to his name. He's also a 10-time La Liga champion with Barcelona.