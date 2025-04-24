"Should never boo a player in your kit" - Jamie Carragher calls out Liverpool supporters for Trent Alexander-Arnold treatment

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticized the Reds' supporters for booing Trent Alexander-Arnold when he came on to the pitch against Leicester City. The Englishman's contract at Anfield expires this summer and he is reportedly set to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Ad

As a result, some Liverpool fans have turned against the full-back and booed him in their Premier League fixture against Leicester City on Sunday, April 20. Interestingly, Alexander-Arnold ended up scoring the game's only goal as the Reds took another step towards the league title.

Jamie Carragher, who has won the UEFA Champions League with the Reds, has urged the fans to control their emotions in the full-back's case. He said on The Overlap (via Empire of the Kop):

Ad

Trending

"I can understand that Liverpool supporters have all got different thoughts on him – some people are saying good luck to him, some people are really angry, and some people just think it is what it is – but you should never boo a player in your kit."

The former Liverpool defender also pointed out why Alexander-Arnold should not be treated in this way. He added:

Ad

"He’s playing for Liverpool; he’s put the kit on and has played his part this season to win the Premier League – you don’t boo your own players."

A part of the club since his youth days, the defender made it to the senior team in 2016, during Jurgen Klopp's regime.

In the ongoing season under Arne Slot's mentorship, Alexander-Arnold has appeared 29 times in the Premier League, providing six assists and scoring three goals.

Ad

Liverpool would need a new full-back next season if Alexander-Arnold leaves

In case Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool this summer, the Reds will need a new right-back going ahead. Carragher has suggested Conor Bradley that should start for the Reds until the end of the season.

The former Reds defender believes that Arne Slot will need some time to rebuild his right-back position. The 21-year-old Northern Irish defender has already appeared 25 times this season across all competitions. With the team edging closer to the league title with five games remaining, using Bradley would be a justified decision from the think-tank's point of view.

However, the Reds might also choose to sign a new right-back in case they want more experience down the right channel. Trent Alexander-Arnold's ability in possession and his versatility to play as a midfielder will be tough for the hierarchy to replace this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sattyik Sarkar Sattyik is a football writer at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience. He has completed his post-graduation in Journalism and Mass Communication (MA), and has previously worked for Khel Now and also Sportskeeda’s Indian Sports and Indian Football division.



Sattyik has been following the sport since his childhood as his parents are ardent Mohun Bagan supporters and also members of the club. He has, however, been supporting their rivals East Bengal since 2008. He was also part of a local football academy, specializing in central defense, but had to switch focus to studies. Among European teams, he follows Manchester United and their stalwart captain Nemanja Vidic.



Sattyik has interviewed multiple footballers like Alberto Noguera, Javier Siverio, Edu Bedia among others. He is always on the lookout for new stories and strives to share them within appropriate timelines.



Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho are Sattyik’s other favorite footballers. Among managers, he admires Sir Alex Ferguson, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti, Johan Cruyff and Jose Mourinho because of their achievements and how they revolutionized the sport.



Sattyik was inspired by the grit and determination shown by Liverpool in the 2005 Champions League final as they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to win the trophy. When not working, he enjoys his time with books and music. Know More