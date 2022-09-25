“Should never be called up again,” “He is not solid enough” – Spain fans rip apart one player for his poor performance in 2-1 loss to Switzerland

Spain fans had good reason to be angry as the national side lost 2-1 to Switzerland, thanks to an own goal from Eric Garcia. The centre-back had a rather torrid day at the office, with his own goal only adding more woe to the team's poor overall performance.

Fans of La Roja did not take kindly to Garcia's own goal, which cost them all three points, and they took to Twitter to slam the Barcelona defender for his display. Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy Spain fans:

Fran 🇺🇾🇦🇷🧉 @Football_FV Every time I watch Eric García I get sad because he can’t defend. If he was a good defender, we’d be considering him one of the world’s best. It’s absurd how good he is with the ball at his feet. Every time I watch Eric García I get sad because he can’t defend. If he was a good defender, we’d be considering him one of the world’s best. It’s absurd how good he is with the ball at his feet.

Snr Sam 💧 @samuel_odinga What does Barca fans see in Eric Garcia..He is not solid enough..He will be my last defender in the pecking order.. What does Barca fans see in Eric Garcia..He is not solid enough..He will be my last defender in the pecking order..

Nasry Msulwa @nasrymsulwa Luis Enrique’s Barcelona bias is ruining Spain chances of winning any trophy… Eric Garcia should never be called up again… Pedro and Gavi shouldn’t start together.. Luis Enrique’s Barcelona bias is ruining Spain chances of winning any trophy… Eric Garcia should never be called up again… Pedro and Gavi shouldn’t start together..

Mercury Act 2 🆔🐉 @AllfatherI Eric Garcia is a bum Eric Garcia is a bum

TMA @medahhhhh If you see Eric Garcia is starting in a match just put the opposing team to score If you see Eric Garcia is starting in a match just put the opposing team to score

Siddharth @SiddharthBlanco I still haven’t seen a good game by Eric Garcia. I still haven’t seen a good game by Eric Garcia.

aalex🐉 @alelectorr eric garcia pichichi eric garcia pichichi

Spain lost 2-1 to a more clinical Switzerland team

The Spaniards had only themselves to blame as they fell to a surprising defeat against the Swiss. The resulting loss has seen the side lose the top spot in their UEFA Nations League Group, and they will need to beat Portugal on Tuesday to retake that spot.

It was Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji who shone for the Swiss on the night, with the stalwart centre-half powering a header past Unai Simon's reach. Akanji notably beat Cesar Azpilicueta to the ball during a corner and guided his team into the lead with the opening goal of the game.

Spain retaliated via Barcelona's left-back Jordi Alba, who impressively sought out space in the heart of the Swiss defense before putting his shot in. The left-back was guided by Marco Asensio, whose brilliant run drew the Swiss players out of their positions, leaving Alba free to receive a pass from Asensio and score.

However, the all-square scoreline did not last for more than four minutes, with the Swiss driving their Spanish counterparts back and putting one ahead.

This time, Akanji turned provider, supplementing his impressive display in the final third with an assist for Breel Embolo. While the forward's effort was awarded to Garcia as an own goal instead, it was all thanks to Akanji's flick from a corner.

The defender showcased a rather remarkable performance, guiding the Swiss to their first ever win against La Roja in Spain. Akanji may have been clinical in attack, but he was also ruthless in defense.

The defender read the game efficiently to make important interceptions and clearances, while also winning aerial challenges to keep the Spaniards out of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far