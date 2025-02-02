"Should never see the starting lineup again", "Has lost his place in the team" - Fans unhappy with Barcelona star despite Alaves win

Barcelona fans on X have criticized Marc Casado after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves. The two sides faced each other in their LaLiga clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, February 2.

The LaLiga giants struggled to get going in the first half, landing just one shot on target, despite having 73 percent possession. Hansi Flick made two changes during the break, replacing Marc Casado and Ronald Araujo for Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia, respectively. Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, volleying home from close range to help his side seal all three points.

Casado has impressed this season as Barcelona's No. 6, providing six assists in 29 appearances across competitions. However, he struggled during his 45 minutes on the pitch against Alaves, losing three duels, creating zero chances, and winning zero tackles in midfield.

One Barcelona fan posted:

"Casado should never see the starting lineup again until we ship him off to a laliga fodder in the summer. Awful player."

Another fan tweeted:

"Yeah Casado lost his place in the team. Frenkie improved things. Salute to him. (Good lord ima have to rely on this guy for the rest of the season smh)."

Other fans reacted below:

"Might be an unpopular opinion but I'm starting De Jong over Marc Casado from now on. Marc Casado has been extremely average as of late," one fan commented.

"I think Casado lost his starting place definitely now," another added.

"There is no reason for Casado to still be playing over Frenkie," one fan insisted.

"Pedri has to do all the work defensively and going forward, casado adds nothing," another chimed in.

"We had to play with patience" - Barcelona goalscorer Robert Lewandowski makes honest admission following Alaves win

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has admitted his side had to bide their time and make the most of their chances during their hard-fought 1-0 win over Alaves.

The Blaugrana dominated possession with 71 percent with Alaves content in sitting back with a low block. The former landed 11 shots in total with four being on target, while the visitors landed three in total with none on target. Lewandowski's volley was enough for Flick and company to seal all three points.

Following the game, the Pole said (via @BarcaUniversal on X):

"In the end we knew that we would have some chances to score. We had to play with patience, paying attention to the balance between defence and attack. If we score at least one goal more than the opponent, I think we'll be happy."

Barcelona are currently third in the LaLiga standings with 45 points from 22 games, four points behind leaders Real Madrid.

