"Should not play for Liverpool again", "Never be good enough" - Fans want Reds attacker sold after 2-0 loss to Everton

Liverpool fans have made it clear that they want Darwin Nunez out of Anfield, following their 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday, April 24.

Nunez had a great chance to level the score for the Reds but hit his shot straight at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Although the forward completed 100% of his passes on the night, he couldn't impact proceedings after that as the Toffees controlled much of the game.

Nunez' passes to players like Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah might have yielded something, but neither attacker could get the ball beyond Pickford. Much of the fans' ire has been directed at Nunez for his missed opportunity. Here is a selection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter).

"Nunez should not play for Liverpool again. Season is gone already. Should play dans till end of season! Congratulations to man city by the way!" said a fan.

"Slowly giving up on Nunez? Never be good enough," another fan claimed.

"Nunez I’ve had enough," another fan quipped.

"Patience for Nunez has run out. New manager has to sell him. No end result or clinicality," a fan noted.

"Darwin Nunez should go and play darts or do some bull fighting," a fan mocked.

"I'd sell him for a bag of haribos," another fan said.

Liverpool's title hopes dealt a serious blow as they lose 2-0 to Everton

With the loss to Everton on Wednesday, Liverpool are all but out of the running for the Premier League title this season. Jurgen Klopp's men now sit in second place with 74 points, three behind Arsenal. Manchester City are third with 73 points but have two games in hand.

Liverpool's players looked lethargic on the night and simply couldn't keep up with Everton, especially while defending set-pieces. The Toffees had a field day in the Reds' final third, getting to every header and winning most of the duels.

The first goal came from Jarrad Branthwaite in the 27th minute after a chaotic effort to put the ball into the back of the net. The second was a bullet header from an unmarked Dominic Calvert-Lewin from a corner in the 58th minute.

The Reds will next be in action away to West Ham on Saturday, April 27.