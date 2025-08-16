“Should not play for my team again”, “Might actually be washed” - Fans slam 2 Barcelona stars despite 3-0 win vs Mallorca

Barcelona fans on X (formerly Twitter) are furious with Dani Olmo and Marcus Rashford after the win over Mallorca in the opening La Liga match of the season. They believe that the duo is 'washed' and do not have what it takes to be at the club.

Taking to the social network, many were quick to comment on the game, while pointing fingers at the Barcelona duo. One fan was quick to conclude and claimed that Olmo and Rashford should not play for the club again.

JOSH ALLEN @R_R_officialx Rashford and Dani Olmo should not play for my team again

Another fan claimed that the whole team did their best in the 3-0 win, but the duo in question was not giving it their all.

Ranadeep Mallick @RanadeepMallick Everyone gives their best, apart from Olmo and Rashford. They both feel clumsy.

"Rashford is washed bro. Sad to say. Rapha and olmo missed clear hattricks. Lamine in 2nd half was mid until the goal. Give pedri the bdor. Give Joan garcia the bdor," stated a fan swiftly after the full-time whistle.

"Olmo is playing rubbish tonight," said a fan after watching the match.

"Olmo might actually be washed," added another.

"Olmo is so selfish....all barca players don't like to pass to Rashford," said one observant fan.

Raphinha opened the scoring for Barcelona today, before Ferran Torres doubled the lead in the first half. Lamine Yamal sealed the win over 9 men Mallorca deep into injury time of the second half.

Marcus Rashford told he did not deserve a move to Barcelona by Manchester United legend

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham spoke to Sky Bet earlier this summer and claimed that Marcus Rashford did not deserve a move to Barcelona. He hoped that the Englishman did not get the move he was wishing for and said (via GOAL):

"If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you're there, you appreciate it. You don't throw it away and say you want to leave. I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club."

"To hear someone talking the way he is talking, saying he wants out – I didn't like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing that at Arsenal, I thought it was soul-destroying, and I hope Rashford doesn't get the move that he's hankering for. From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that's a step up that he hasn't deserved."

Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan, with the Catalan side covering his wages. They have an option to buy him next summer, and managed to register him with LaLiga just hours before the season opener.

