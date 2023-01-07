“Should be quietly and politely fired tomorrow” – Fans deliver damning verdict on Manchester United star after ‘horror show’ against Everton

Manchester United fans on Twitter slammed David De Gea for his inexplicable mistake during the FA Cup third-round clash against Everton. United won the match by a scoreline of 3-1 and picked up their seventh consecutive win under Erik ten Hag.

For the first goal, Marcus Rashford made a darting run inside the Everton penalty area before providing Antony with the assist, in the fourth minute. The Brazilian had to tap the ball home from close range, which he did without any mistake.

De Gea, however, gave the Merseyside side a lifeline. He let the ball go through his legs while holding onto the post. The ball fell into the path of Conor Coady, who tapped it into the goal from close range (14th minute).

Coady, however, turned the ball into the back of his own net in the second half of the match (52nd minute). Marcus Rashford had breezed past his man before Coady made the error.

Rashford added the third for United in the injury time of the match (90+7th minute). He scored from the penalty spot to secure a 3-1 win and seal United's qualification to the next round of the FA Cup.

Fans, however, were not at all happy with De Gea's error. One fan claimed that those types of mistakes come with the package that the Spanish custodian brings.

Others opined that the error should mark the end of De Gea's time at the club. Here are some of the best reactions from fans after David De Gea's blatant error during the FA Cup third-round clash between Manchester United and Everton:

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT David De Gea on the goal line David De Gea on the goal line https://t.co/54SU5N0ess

George Addo Jnr @addojunr This is part of the De Gea package. Just that!



This is part of the De Gea package. Just that!https://t.co/TaaybZ21PC

ODDSbible @ODDSbible What De Gea should have got for Christmas What De Gea should have got for Christmas https://t.co/T6HJozyR3T

Terry Flewers @terryflewers What a horror show from David De Gea, horrendous What a horror show from David De Gea, horrendous

Kees van Hemmen @HemmenKees De Gea should be quietly and politely fired tomorrow lol De Gea should be quietly and politely fired tomorrow lol

electric lady @amiterialgirl de gea in KO games ur better off sticking a traffic cone in there de gea in KO games ur better off sticking a traffic cone in there

David De Gea looks set to sign a contract extension with Manchester United

David De Gea wants to continue with Manchester United

Despite his poor show against Everton, David De Gea looks all set to sign a contract extension with Manchester United.

The Spaniard has been a long-term servant of the club. Since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011, De Gea has made 512 appearances for the Red Devils and has kept 177 clean sheets.

His contract, however, is set to expire in the summer. While he is yet to officially commit to his future, reports suggest that the 32-year-old will sign a two-year extension.

Ross Harwood @RossHarwood_



#mufc De Gea will sign new 2 year contract to commit his future. He’s loving life under ten Hag and has zero intentions on going anywhere else. De Gea will sign new 2 year contract to commit his future. He’s loving life under ten Hag and has zero intentions on going anywhere else.#mufc

The custodian recently told Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News that he wishes to retire at Old Trafford (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm relaxed, for sure it's going to end in a good way. I hope to finish my career at Man United. I was saying this is my club. It's a huge honour to be here and I'm so happy here."

Poll : 0 votes