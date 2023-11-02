"Should have been respected" - Manchester United star unhappy with international teammate's treatment at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has hit out at the treatment of his Argentina teammate Emiliano Martinez at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Emiliano Martinez was awarded the Lev Yashin (Best Goalkeeper of the Year) award at the ceremony in Paris. The Aston Villa shot-stopper was recognized for his incredible 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in which he helped La Abiceleste win the tournament.

The 31-year-old watched back his iconic save from France striker Randal Kolo Muani in the World Cup final after being handed his award. However, it received jeers from fans given the event was taking place in the French capital. Co-host Didier Drogba intervened, urging fans to have more respect.

Lisandro Martinez feels fans were wrong to boo his teammate who 'always leads by example'. The Manchester United defender said (via Sport Witness):

"Without a doubt it should have been respected: whoever the player is. The truth is that I loved the attitude of Dibu, always leading by example. It makes me happy because of Dibu’s example more than that of other people.”

Emiliano Martinez infuriated France fans following Argentina's World Cup final win over Les Bleus. He mocked Golden Ball winner Kylian Mbappe by holding a doll with the Paris Saint-Germain striker's face on it during his nation's victory parade in Buenos Aires days later.

The Villa goalkeeper was vital for Argentina during the World Cup, keeping three clean sheets in seven games. He helped Lionel Messi and Co clinch the trophy in Qatar with several eye-catching displays.

Jay Bothroyd urged Manchester United to sign Emiliano Martinez as David de Gea's replacement

Emiliano Martinez has been with Aston Villa since 2020.

Manchester United were looking for a new goalkeeper this past summer after allowing David de Gea's contract to expire. The Spaniard had been a mainstay in the Red Devils' side during his 12-year stay at Old Trafford.

Emiliano Martinez's name came into the equation from his World Cup heroics. The Argentine had also impressed for Villa last season, keeping 13 clean sheets in 37 games across competitions.

Former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd suggested Manchester United look to swoop for the World Cup winner. He said (via The Mirror):

"You would have to look around, (Emiliano) Martinez being one of them. Yes, he's at Aston Villa, but that could potentially be an option for them."

Erik ten Hag didn't take Bothroyd's advice on board and instead signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £47.5 million. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has endured a tumultuous spell thus far at Old Trafford, keeping four clean sheets in 15 games across competitions and conceding 26 goals.