"Should be resting ffs" - Arsenal fans react as 22-year-old star starts for the Gunners in UCL encounter against Lens

Some Arsenal fans were unhappy with Bukayo Saka starting their team's UEFA Champions League group-stage game against RC Lens on Tuesday (3 October).

Fans argued that Saka shouldn't be starting every game and should be given a rest in games that the team can navigate without him in the XI. All nine of the English winger's appearances this season have been starts, with the 1-0 EFL Cup win against Brentford being the only game he wasn't used.

Saka's importance in Mikel Arteta's team is undeniable, with the winger scoring five goals and providing four assists this term. His latest contribution came in the form of a goal as Arsenal beat Bournemouth 4-0 in the Premier League on 30 September.

But with the league game against Manchester City lurking around the corner, fans argued that Saka should have been rested against Lens. He is starting in a frontline that also features Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard make up the midfield three while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu start in defense. David Raya, meanwhile, continues to start over Aaron Ramsdale.

It is arguably a full-strength XI from Arteta just days before their league clash against Manchester City on October 8. One fan tweeted:

"Saka should be resting ffs"

Here is a list of tweets from the Gunners fans after seeing the starting XI against Lens:

The Gunners won their opening Champions League game this season by a 4-0 margin against PSV Eindhoven. They sit on top of Group B, which also has Sevilla alongside the Gunners, PSV and Lens.

Mikel Arteta gives major Bukayo Saka injury update before Arsenal's clash against Lens

Bukayo Saka had a major injury scare in Arsenal's 4-0 win against Bournemouth. He hobbled off the pitch in the 76th minute in place of Portuguese playmaker Fabio Vieira.

Ahead of the game against Lens, Mikel Arteta gave an update on the 22-year-old winger's situation. He said, via the club's official website:

"He’s [Saka] fine, he’s much better. Obviously he took a big knock but he’s recovered well and he trained today."

It remains to be seen if Saka will play the full 90 minutes or if he will be taken off early to preserve him for the game against Manchester City. The Cityzens' perfect start to the league season was disturbed this weekend when Wolverhampton Wanderers beat them 2-1 at home.

They now have 18 points from seven games — just one more than the Gunners. The two teams were involved in a tightly fought title race last season, where the Sky Blues prevailed in the end.