"Should rethink that 500k a week demand" - Fans react as Liverpool's Mohamed Salah fails to get a shot on target against Watford

Liverpool fans reacted negatively to the performance of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah in the club’s Premier League tie against Watford. The Reds were locked in a tight game where Salah seemed to disappear, having next to no influence on the game.

Salah failed to register a single shot on target against Watford, provoking the ire of the fans and causing some to question his wage demands.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have been embroiled in contract negotiations, with the star reportedly requesting £500,000 per week.

Salah had a tough match against the Hornets today, which has led to these fan reactions:

Winny 🇧🇷 🇦🇷 @SisterHuncho Salah should rethink that 500k a week demand at this point. Salah should rethink that 500k a week demand at this point.

. @_Tayyub Don’t care how good he was earlier on in the season, Salah needs to be dropped against Benfica Don’t care how good he was earlier on in the season, Salah needs to be dropped against Benfica

Croft Manor @Anthony73711815 Salah looks at best half the player he did the first half of the season. His form is poor. #LIVWAT Salah looks at best half the player he did the first half of the season. His form is poor. #LIVWAT

DW @wholelottadej Sell salah this summer Sell salah this summer

ً @danmarchh Salah should be nowhere near that team in Benfica give him the week off Salah should be nowhere near that team in Benfica give him the week off

Basil @BasilBukhari @JamesPearceLFC Salah’s form is concerning now. Doesn’t deserve to start anymore. @JamesPearceLFC Salah’s form is concerning now. Doesn’t deserve to start anymore.

Nathan @NathanNLG Salah been shite on the ball the last month or so. Salah been shite on the ball the last month or so.

‏ً @idoxzi Salah has 5 NPGs in 21 games this year Salah has 5 NPGs in 21 games this year https://t.co/JXJygwI6jy

. @camlfc Salah is midway through contract negotiations not knowing where he’ll be by July been dumped out of WC and lost a CL final his head must he cooked Salah is midway through contract negotiations not knowing where he’ll be by July been dumped out of WC and lost a CL final his head must he cooked

Ahmad P @apathoni Salah isn't in a good mood after Egypt's World Cup qualifier dramatic loss. Salah isn't in a good mood after Egypt's World Cup qualifier dramatic loss.

Although the Egyptian star has had a rough game this weekend, he has been on fire for the Reds this season. His return of 28 goals and 10 assists has put the club on the edge of a potential quadruple.

However, with concerns over a new deal for Salah, it looks increasingly unlikely that Liverpool will agree to half a million pounds per week. Negotiations have been dragging on with no light at the end of the tunnel

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could reportedly join Barcelona this summer

It seems like Salah is favoring a move to Barcelona to work under Xavi

According to reports by Spanish outlet Sport, Mohamed Salah has decided to work on a move to Barcelona. This comes after the Reds failed to meet his contract demands, with both club and player at an impasse that may not be resolved.

The Blaugrana have reportedly been informed of Salah's intentions to move to Camp Nou, and the Spanish giants are interested in the 29-year-old Egyptian.

However, the higher-ups at Anfield are reportedly unhappy with these new developments and have warned that they will not negotiate for Salah. Although the Egyptian star is entering the final year of his current contract, it is unlikely that his fee will be reduced if Barcelona come calling.

The Guardian earlier reported that Salah's representatives turned down the Reds' latest offer, and an agreement seems out of the question until the club improves their terms.

Mohamed Salah has been a key force for the Reds since he moved to Anfield in 2017, guiding them to a Champions League trophy and the Premier League title. He has also scored 153 goals in 239 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Edited by Alan John