"Should not be a right-back, he can’t defend" - Pundit urges Liverpool to sign replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has urged Liverpool to sign a new right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement. Alexander-Arnold has often been used by Jurgen Klopp as a midfielder this season.

While the Englishman possesses great vision and passing range, his defending attributes are often questionable. McAvennie recently told Football Insider that the Merseysiders should look for a new right-back to replace Alexander-Arnold. He said:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold should not be a right-back, he can’t defend. But I think they can use him in the midfield. He would cover because he is that way inclined. But you have got to have him in the team, moving him into midfield is a good idea."

McAvennie further went on to compare Alexander-Arnold to David Beckham, saying:

“He has got the energy, the pace, the enthusiasm for midfield. Let the big boys like Thiago [Alcantara] control the midfield and push him out wide. David Beckham was the same, could not defend but gave 100 per cent, that is what Trent will do.“

Liverpool have been linked with a move for a right-back in the summer. With Alexander-Arnold finding success as a midfielder, the Reds might look to find a permanent solution for the right-sided full-back position.

Liverpool managed Jurgen Klopp claims every game until the end of the season is a chance to build

Liverpool's campaign so far this season has been far from ideal. The Reds, considered one of the title challengers before the start of the campaign, have languished in midtable for the majority of the season.

However, they are finally back in the vicinity of the top four. Klopp's side are fifth in the league table at this point in time. Writing in his program notes ahead of the clash against Tottenham, the German manager claimed:

“The good news is that the league table looks better than it did a few weeks ago which shows that we are going in the right direction. Every game that we play from now until the end of the season is an opportunity to build on what we are doing, so it makes sense that we should look to do this."

While the Reds have shown improved form in recent seasons, securing a top four finish is still a difficult task for the team. Klopp's side are currently leading Spurs by a scoreline of 3-2 in their Premier League clash at Anfield.

