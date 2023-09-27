"Should have scored 5 or 6 goals", "This win isn't satisfying" - Twitter reacts as Real Madrid defeat Las Palmas 2-0 in La Liga fixture

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have reacted to Real Madrid's dominant 2-0 win over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Wednesday, September 27.

Under the tactical leadership of manager Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid relentlessly pressured the opposition, tallying an imposing 18 shots by the end of the first half. While striker Joselu failed to convert multiple opportunities, it was Brahim Diaz who finally broke the deadlock just before half-time.

The game-altering moment arrived when Lucas Vazquez skillfully navigated the ball on the right flank before delivering a pinpoint cross into the box. Diaz took ample time to position himself and then unleashed a shot that left Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles with no chance.

The second half saw Joselu finally find the net in the 54th minute, a just reward for his persistent efforts. Brazilian winger Rodrygo's explosive speed was the catalyst, as he stormed down the left side before serving up an inviting cross. The ball met the head of Joselu, who made no mistake in directing it past Valles to double Madrid's lead.

On the defensive end, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga experienced a largely uneventful evening. The Spanish shot-stopper faced scant threats from a subdued Las Palmas attack, ultimately registering a clean sheet.

Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga table with the win. Twitter buzzed with reactions to the victory, with a number of fans revealing that their expectations were not met with the mere two-goal margin.

"should've scored 5 or 6 goals but we move"

"This win isn’t satisfying, it should be expected. Players weren’t playing seriously after 2-0"

Real Madrid and Saudi Pro League clubs eye Victor Osimhen amidst Napoli TikTok controversy

Victor Osimhen finds himself at the heart of a controversial situation at Napoli. This has led to the striker garnering interest from international football giants such as Real Madrid and the Saudi Pro League.

The troubling situation emerged after Napoli posted a TikTok video showcasing Osimhen's missed penalty against Bologna. It also included a distasteful high-pitched voiceover exclaiming, "Gimme penalty please."

Although the club removed the video, the striker's agent publicly considered legal proceedings against the Serie A club. Osimhen's subsequent scrubbing of all Napoli-related content from his Instagram account has also signaled a fractured relationship that may be beyond repair.

The unfolding circumstances have triggered widespread speculation about the Nigerian striker's future, especially with the January transfer window looming large. According to the Daily Mail (via GOAL), multiple clubs are now keenly observing the situation, keen to seize the opportunity to sign him.

Among these are La Liga juggernauts Real Madrid, who have made no secret of their desire to bolster their attacking lineup. The Spanish club could view Osimhen as a long-term investment that complements their existing firepower.

Simultaneously, clubs from the Saudi Pro League have also emerged as potential suitors. While they may not offer a similar stature as Real Madrid, their financial clout could surpass the salary expectations that may deter other contenders.