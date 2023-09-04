"Should be sent back to Dortmund" "I stand with Ten Hag" - Manchester United fans turn on Jadon Sancho after explosive statement

A section of Manchester United fans have slammed Jadon Sancho following his statement in reply to manager Erik ten Hag's comments on the winger.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, September 3. Marcus Rashford gave United the lead in the 27th minute before Martin Odegaard equalized just 35 seconds later. Declan Rice (90+6') and Gabriel Jesus (90+11') then scored in stoppage to secure the win for the Gunners.

Sancho, who had featured in all three previous games, wasn't even in the squad against Arsenal. When asked about the England international after the game, Ten Hag explained (via GOAL):

"On his performance on training we didn't select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game, he wasn't selected."

This didn't sit well with Sancho, who released a statement on his social media within a few hours. He said that the things being said about him are false and that he has been professional and done well in training.

After this surprising turn of events, some Manchester United fans slammed Sancho as one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"He should be sent back to dortmund"

Another fan tweeted:

"I stand with Ten hag"

Here are some more reactions from United fans to the public disagreement between Ten Hag and Sancho:

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United career so far

The England international arrived at Old Trafford with much fanfare in 2021, having joined from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million. Jadon Sancho had been brilliant for the German side and was expected to replicate his form for Manchester United but has failed to do so.

Sancho scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 senior games for Dortmund. In contrast, he has scored just 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 games for United.

The 23-year-old's form came under major scrutiny last season. Manager Ten Hag decided to send Sancho away to the Netherlands to train individually and also help with his mental health.

He returned in February and overall managed seven goals and three assists in 41 games across competitions. The winger also made three substitute appearances this season but failed to show much improvement.

It will be interesting to see how Sancho and Ten Hag deal with the situation after their disagreement on Sunday. Manchester United will next face Brighton & Hove Albion at home on September 16.