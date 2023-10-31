"Should serve as an example to Brazilian players" - Lionel Messi lauded by Brazil president Lula after 8th Ballon d'Or win

Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has praised Lionel Messi for his diligence and work ethic after the latter's record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or win in Paris.

Messi notably led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory, winning the Golden Ball after scoring seven goals and laying out three assists in seven games. La Albiceleste won their third World Cup title, while Brazil were sent crashing out in the quarterfinals by Croatia (1-1 A.E.T, 2-4 on penalties).

The 36-year-old also helped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) win the league title last season, ending the season with 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. His goal-scoring form didn't drop after joining Inter Miami this summer.

Since his move to Vice City, the former Barcelona superstar netted 11 goals and five assists in 14 games before the end of the 2023 season. With his win at the Theatre de Chatelet on 30 October, Messi became the second-oldest player to win the award.

The Inter Miami superstar is also the oldest Ballon d'Or winner since Sir Stanley Matthews won it in 1956 at the age of 41. After Messi's win, Lula, who assumed office as Brazil's 39th president in January this year, tweeted on X:

"Messi should serve as an example to Brazilian players. The 36-year-old guy, world champion, with the Ballon d'Or and everything. Messi needs to be an inspiration of dedication for these kids.

"Anyone who wants to win the Ballon d'Or has to dedicate themselves, they have to be professional. It doesn't go with partying, it doesn't go with a night out."

Messi has now won three of the last four Ballon d'Or awards on offer.

No Brazilian has won the Ballon d'Or since Lionel Messi's first triumph

No Brazilian player has won the Ballon d'Or award since Lionel Messi lifted it for the first time in 2009.

In fact, no player from Brazil has won it since Ricardo Kaka's win in 2007, when he was playing for AC Milan. The rules of eligibility for the award changed in 1995 when non-Europeans were also eligible to win it.

Since then, four players from Brazil have lifted the trophy. Ronaldo Nazario won it in 1997 and 2002, with Rivaldo winning it in 1999. Ronaldinho also lifted the Golden trophy, doing so in 2005 as a Barcelona player.

Neymar Jr. is the last player from the Selecao to finish on the podium (2017) — the year when Cristiano Ronaldo won the award for the fifth time.